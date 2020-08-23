Packers Training Camp Report: Rodgers shines in 2 min drill, Sternberger talks COVID-19 list and Lewis speaks on his legacy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into week two of practice for the Green Bay Packers, something that never happens happened during Sunday’s practice. That would be live tackling for the 2’s and 3’s. This probably in part to the fact there aren’t any preseason games in which these players would usually get those reps.

“Injury” Report

Tight end Marcedes Lewis was at practicing but did not practice. The same goes for linebacker Montravius Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker Za’Darius Smith and tackle Rick Wagner.

News and Notes

Rodgers was pure QB1, throwing darts to Davante Adams and Jake Kumerow and shining during the two minute drill, moving the ball down the field like the veteran that he is.

Lucas Patrick and Kingsley Keke got into a slight shoving match after 1 on 1’s between the O-line and D-line, but nothing more than competitive shoving.

For the first time in training camp there was live tackling involving the second and third team late in practice. Having live tackling in practice this year allows opportunities for younger players that aren’t afforded in usual individual or team drills, especially with the absence of preseason games.

They Said It

LaFleur on decision to have practice with false positive COVID-19 tests: “Yeah that definitely came into play for us this morning. We only had a couple guys that was affecting, so we felt like we could still go out there and run practice. It certainly crossed our minds. The other thing is, we never want to put our guys at risk. One practice isn’t worth it if we really truly felt like this was a serious problem within our football team, in terms of a bunch of guys testing positive. If we ever got into that situation where we felt it was a real thing, we would definitely cancel the practice.”

LaFleur on Kamal Martin: “He has a high ceiling. He’s been as impressive as any rookie on the roster.”

LaFleur on live scrimmage: “It wasn’t scripted. We wanted to see how the players reacted to the calls in real time and in real action. It helps tell me what we have in some players.”

LaFleur on Rodgers during 2 min drill: “Yeah that’s what he does. He is in full command out there, at all times. Especially in those two minute, giotta have it situations, you have all the confidence in the world. He’s done it a bunch, that’s the standard that he’s set. We’re very fortunate to have a guy that has that ability, to methodically, whether its methodically move the ball down the field, or hit the big plays in that situation, but I thought he did a tremendous job, not only just taking what the defense gave him there, but managing the whole situation, managing the clock, the play calls and just thankful to have a guy like that.”

Tight end Jace Sternberger on being on the COVID-19 list: “Yeah, I did have it, but I didn’t have many symptoms, so I had an easier time dealing with it than most. Green Bay did a great job with the protocols and I’m very fortunate.”

Sternberger on being live in practice today: “It’s pretty important to me because I missed that acclimation period and some of the snaps at the start of training camp.”

Tight end Marcedes Lewis on returning for Year 15: “It was a perfect fit. The offense highlights what I do really well.”