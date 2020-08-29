Packers Training Camp Report: Sloppy practice, game like conditions in Lambeau on Saturday, Begelton happy for the opportunity

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – It’s the final countdown. The last week before those final roster cuts next Saturday. For some players vying for one of those final spots on the Green and Gold, the best chance to shine will be in Saturday’s game like simulations in Lambeau.

“Injury” Report

New on the Did Not Practice (DNP) list is wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Still not practicing is safety Raven Greene, corner back Kabion Ento, corner back Will Sunderland, linebacker Randy Ramsey, tight end Marcedes Lewis, linebacker Montravious Adams and linebacker Treyvon Hester.

News and Notes

There were quite a few balls on the ground, something Matt LaFleur was not happy about. Tim Boyle fumbled a snap during team drills and rookie running back AJ Dillon dropped a pitch from Boyle.

However, Aaron Rodgers had crisp passes to Allen Lazard and Marquz Valdes-Scantling, as well as nice runs by Aaron Jones.

They Said It

Head coach Matt LaFleur on Saturday’s scrimmage at Lambeau: “It’s going to be our closest opportunity to a game-like experience.”

LaFleur on competing: “We’re just looking for consistency. Guys getting better every day.”

Center Corey Linsley on Packers run game now compared to a year ago: “I definitely think we’re further along. I don’t think we’re where we want to be.”

Wide receiver Reggie Begelton on potentially being cut: “I haven’t thought about it. I’m here to stay and if I make the team, my confidence will reach a whole other level and bring out a whole other version of me.”

Safety Vernon Scott on his welcome to the NFL moment: “I’ve just been seeing some of the passes that Aaron Rodgers has been completing.”

The Packers resume practice inside Lambeau Field Saturday, August 30.