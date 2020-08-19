Packers Training Camp Report: Za’Darius sits out, Adams exits briefly, and heading to Lambeau

(WFRV) – The Packers held another padded practice on Wednesday, well kind of, as they pressed on with their first full week of practice during training camp.

“Injury” Report

Both OLB Za’Darius Smith and TE Marcedes Lewis sat out Wednesday’s practice, but head coach Matt LaFleur that was a “precautionary measure” for the veterans.

Longsnapper Hunter Bradley appears to be off the COVID-19 reserve list. On Wednesday he was out snapping with punter JK Scott before practice.

Montravius Adams was absent from practice as well.

News and Notes

Wide receiver Davante Adams briefly exited practice, and was working with trainers on the sidelines. He did return for walkthrough at the end of practice. LaFleur said his star wide receiver is “going to be just fine.”

The Packers split their time in pads on Wednesday with a walkthrough late in practice. LaFleur told reporters it would be hard to fit in 14 padded practice in training camp, and help players keep their bodies ready for the season. Splitting time with pads on and off could help with that process.

LaFleur said the team would be heading inside the bowl of Lambeau Field for the first time in training camp for Thursday’s practice. LaFleur has said in the past the team would utilize the actual game field at some point due in part to the lack of preseason games. It will be a normal practice, as well.

Adrian Amos continues to have a solid camp after intercepting Aaron Rodgers for the second straight day. This time on a deep ball to Adams.