Quarterback Aaron Rodgers set the tone for the bye week in his postgame press conference following Sunday's win over Carolina.

"We're asking guys to buy in, and do their part. This is optional accountability. You have the option to buy into what we're doing, or not, and it doesn't stop when you leave the building. You carry that "G" with you wherever you go. I hope guys realize that and how important this week is to mentally get balanced, and come back and get ready for a tough road trip" said Rodgers.