Packers’ Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent the opening week of the season showcasing the traits that have inspired such exhilaration and exasperation. Valdes-Scantling had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
He also dropped two passes early in the second half to continue a troubling pattern for the 2018 fifth-round pick from South Florida.
Yet his overall production backed up the praise Valdes-Scantling’s teammates have given him throughout the past few weeks as he attempts to bounce back from a disappointing finish to his 2019 season.
