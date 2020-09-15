Packers’ Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, reacts with teammate wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent the opening week of the season showcasing the traits that have inspired such exhilaration and exasperation. Valdes-Scantling had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He also dropped two passes early in the second half to continue a troubling pattern for the 2018 fifth-round pick from South Florida.

Yet his overall production backed up the praise Valdes-Scantling’s teammates have given him throughout the past few weeks as he attempts to bounce back from a disappointing finish to his 2019 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense