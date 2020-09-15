Packers’ Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, reacts with teammate wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent the opening week of the season showcasing the traits that have inspired such exhilaration and exasperation. Valdes-Scantling had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He also dropped two passes early in the second half to continue a troubling pattern for the 2018 fifth-round pick from South Florida.

Yet his overall production backed up the praise Valdes-Scantling’s teammates have given him throughout the past few weeks as he attempts to bounce back from a disappointing finish to his 2019 season.