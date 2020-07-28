Packers veterans begin reporting for COVID-19 testing

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first day of training camp looks a lot different for the Green and Gold this year.

Instead of being greeted by fans, veteran players walk in, wearing face masks and were greeted by COVID-19 testing outside of Lambeau Field.

Rookies began their three days of testing on July 26, did their second round of testing on the 27 and isolated on the 28. They will finish up testing on the 29.

Veterans began reporting to training camp and their round of COVID-19 on the 28. They will test again on the 29, isolate on the 30 and finish up testing on the 31.

Football activities won’t begin until at least next week, after players clear the round of COVID-19 testing.