Packers week 11 match up flexed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers’ week 11 match up in Indianapolis against the Colts has been flexed.

According to the NFL, kickoff will now be 3:25 p.m.

The #Packers week 11 match-up with the Colts has been flexed into the 3:25 PM (CT) time slot. — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) November 9, 2020

The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m.

