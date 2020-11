DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass in front of Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers week 14 matchup with divisional rival Detroit has changed.

The Green and Gold will now play the Lions at 3:25 central time at Ford Field as opposed to the original noon start time.

The NFL announced the game time change on Monday, Nov. 30.