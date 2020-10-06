Packers Week 4: Packers look to go 4-0 on the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers look to improve to 4-0 on the 2020 season, but they are hosting a Falcons team that by all accounts should be 2-1 instead of 0-3.
Follow along here for all your breaking updates on the game, from scores, big plays and injuries.
1st Quarter:
- 13:41: Nice breakup by Packers defense on a 3rd down pass to Calvin Ridley. Atlanta punts on its first drive
- 10:28: Aaron Jones with two nice runs, Packers at the 6 yard line. 1st and goal
- 10:01: Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones, 6 yard TD pass. 7-0 GB
- 9:12: Falcons endure another 3 and out. Packers defense holding up nicely so far.
- 3:14: Falcons stop the Packers on the fourth and goal run by Jamaal Williams. Packers turn it over on downs
- 0:12: Darnell Savage down on the field for the Packers, walks slowly off the field and into the medical tent.