Packers Week 4: Packers look to go 4-0 on the season

Packers
Posted: / Updated:
Packers drop heartbreaker to Falcons

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 30: Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons scores the game-winning touchdown with 21 second left against the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome on October 30, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers look to improve to 4-0 on the 2020 season, but they are hosting a Falcons team that by all accounts should be 2-1 instead of 0-3.

Follow along here for all your breaking updates on the game, from scores, big plays and injuries.

1st Quarter:

  • 13:41: Nice breakup by Packers defense on a 3rd down pass to Calvin Ridley. Atlanta punts on its first drive
  • 10:28: Aaron Jones with two nice runs, Packers at the 6 yard line. 1st and goal
  • 10:01: Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones, 6 yard TD pass. 7-0 GB
  • 9:12: Falcons endure another 3 and out. Packers defense holding up nicely so far.
  • 3:14: Falcons stop the Packers on the fourth and goal run by Jamaal Williams. Packers turn it over on downs
  • 0:12: Darnell Savage down on the field for the Packers, walks slowly off the field and into the medical tent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets