Packers week one opponent revealed, Bears to play on Sunday night

Packers

Packers Josh Jones vs Saints

GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is brought down by Josh Jones #27 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the full 2021 NFL schedule will be released later on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers week one opponent was revealed.

The Packers will play the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, at 4:25 p.m. (EST). According to reports, it will be FOX’s America’s Game of the Week.

Other notable week one games are, Sam Darnold playing his former team, as the Carolina Panthers play the New York Jets.

Baker Mayfield also faces off against Patrick Mahomes when the Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Sunday night week one game is the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on the NFL Network.

