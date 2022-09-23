(WFRV) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with BobblesGalore and Allen Lazard unveiled the first bobblehead of the Green Bay wide receiver.

The limited-edition bobbleheads of Lazard, which are individually numbered to only 500, just arrived and can be purchased online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The bobblehead goes for $50 each.

Wearing a green number 13 jersey with gold pants, the smiling Lazard bobblehead is holding a football and standing on a rectangular, turf-like base with two lizard bobbleheads, one green and one gold, at his feet.

One of Lazard’s nicknames is “Alien Lizard” because auto-correct settings on most cell phones change Allen Lazard to “Alien Lizard,” and the name is stuck on social media.

“BobblesGalore is thrilled to partner with Allen Lazard for his first bobblehead,” said President Isaac Lakritz. “We are pleased to continue our tradition of offering creative bobbleheads for collectors and fans.”

Lazard was a four-star recruit out of Urbandale High School in Iowa. The 6’5” wide receiver followed in his father’s footsteps in choosing to play for the Iowa State Cyclones.



Photo Courtesy of BobblesGalore

He chose Iowa State over Notre Dame, Nebraska, Stanford, and Iowa.

Lazard is Iowa State’s all-time leader in receptions (241) and receiving yards (3,360). He also scored 26 touchdowns, including a school-record then his senior year.

Undrafted out of college, Lazard signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the 2018 season. In December, he was signed off of Jacksonville’s practice squad to the Green Bay Packers and caught his first pass in a late-season game.

In three full years with Green Bay, Lazard has 108 receptions for 1,441 yards and 14 touchdowns. He recorded career highs in receptions (40), yards (513), and touchdowns (8) in 2021.

After All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the off-season, Lazard assumed the role as the Packers’ number one option.

“We are excited to team up with BobblesGalore and Allan Lazard for this unique bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think fans are really going to enjoy this new bobblehead!”