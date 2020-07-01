Packers will not stay at St. Norbert College during 2020 training camp

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 1958, the Green Bay Packers will not be staying at St. Norbert College during training camp.

This decision comes due to protocols put in place by the NFL with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release by the team, protocols have clubs maximizing use of their own facilities to mitigate exposure to the pandemic.

With these rules in place, the Packers will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training camp arrangements. This includes practice, meals, and meetings. Housing arrangements are still being finalized.

The Packers are reporting to training camp on July 28.