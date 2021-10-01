Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling out for Sunday’s game versus Steelers

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) waves to fans after a win against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Matt LaFleur met with the media on Friday afternoon and told reporters that Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be out for Sunday’s game versus the Steelers due to injury.

Valdes-Scantling suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday night’s game in San Francisco and didn’t return. He also didn’t practice all week.

Some other injury notes from LaFleur’s presser Friday, he addressed questions about Kevin King (concussion) and Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and said both were ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game.

