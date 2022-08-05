GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As an annual reunion of Packer fans far and wide, Family Night unofficially marks the beginning of football season in Green Bay – and this year, the weather finally cooperated.

On a balmy Friday evening at Lambeau Field, the Packers practiced for just over two hours before 50,112 fans in the stadium, cutting the practice one period short to avoid injury.

The lone bruise to a Packer player involved starting safety Darnell Savage sitting out team periods with apparent hamstring discomfort, but head coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t seem too concerned about the injury in the immediate aftermath, a good sign that it won’t be a long-term issue.

While the defense seemed to dominate yet another practice, it was a new face showing out for the Green and Gold.

Rookie wide receiver Samori Toure, a seventh-round pick out of Nebraska, shined under the bright lights.

In the first period of one-on-ones, Toure beat Kabion Ento in the corner of the end zone, adjusting his body to snag a back shoulder throw from Aaron Rodgers.

In the red zone drill, Danny Etling underthrew a dart to Toure, but the rookie snatched it away from his defender for another touchdown.

And in what was perhaps the play of the night, Toure broke free down the seam for a 60-yard touchdown, with Jordan Love taking a hard shot from Devonte Wyatt before delivering it in the bread basket of his receiver. To cap off the score, Toure made the night a milestone, executing his first career Lambeau Leap to perfection. (Running back AJ Dillon later followed with one of his own.)

The Packers will return to practice Sunday afternoon at 12:30, beginning a week of preparation for the first preseason game in San Francisco.