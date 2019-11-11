Packers’ Zeke Bratkowski dies at 88

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers’ Zeke Bratkowski, a backup quarterback during the 1960s and Vince Lombardi era, has died.

According to the Packers, Bratkowski passed away Monday, Nov. 11, morning at his Florida home at the age of 88.

The Packers say that during his time with the green and gold, Bratkowski was fondly nicknamed “Super Sub.”

“The Packers were 8-1 in games, including postseason, where Bratkowski either started in place of Bart Starr or replaced him with the score tied or the Packers trailing by no more than seven points during their championship run from 1965 to 1967,” according to the Packers.

In 1953, Bratkowski was drafted into the NFL as a second-round pick. Packers historian Cliff Christl says Bratkowski entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 1953 and was a starter off and on during his first seven-plus seasons.

Bratkowski would go on to become a member of Starr’s original coaching staff in the mid-1970s and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1989.

