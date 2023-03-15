GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All signs are pointing toward a new QB1 for the Packers in 2023 after four-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, has announced his intentions to play for the New York Jets next season.

Rodgers, who made the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon, also had plenty of great things to say about the City of Green Bay and the team’s possible future leader, Jordan Love.

The future Hall of Famer and California native noted the importance of the organization’s decision to draft Love in 2020 as part of a ‘replacement plan.’

“The history of this and the timeline is kind of important. In 2020 they drafted Jordan to replace me and that wasn’t for right away but as is the case with the Packers, and kind of the way they do things, they like to get rid of players a year early instead of a year late in their minds,” Rodgers stated. “So there were probably some people who believed that I was a descending player.”

The Green Bay Packers moved up four spots in the 2020 draft in a trade with the Miami Dolphins to select Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick, also giving away a fourth-round pick in the process.

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jordan Love (10) lead the team to the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“We just have to look at the reality, [the Packers] want to move on. They don’t want me to come back and that’s fine, they are ready to move on with Jordan,” Rodgers added.

Love, another California native, passed for 8,600 yards with 60 touchdowns in his career at Utah State and finished with a record of 21-11 as a starter for the Aggies. Rodgers emphasized that Jordan has a bright future in front of him.

“Jordan is going to be a great player, he’s a great kid, and he had a really good year this year getting better. He’s got a bright future in front of him, they have a good young team,” noted Rodgers.

The decision, noted by Rodgers, has been bittersweet, “I love that town so much, and have so much love for so many people I have met over the years. The game has given me a ton, I’ve tried to return that as much as I can. But that town, that region, that state has given me so much love and support. That’s why this has been so hard.”

The similarities between the end of Rodgers’ career as a Packer and his predecessor’s, Brett Favre, are oddly similar in many aspects.

Favre would ultimately join the New York Jets in 2008, three years after the Packers drafted Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers, if his intentions come to fruition, would become a Jet three years after Green Bay drafted his ‘replacement’, Love, in 2020.

“The fact of the matter is, you have an aging ‘face of the franchise’ for the last 15 years that it’s time to do right by,” concluded Rodgers.

As a new chapter appears to be on the horizon for Green Bay, Jordan Love hopes to maintain the winning ways that Titletown has gotten accustomed to.

History sometimes has a funny way of repeating itself but only time will tell just how similar the careers’ of Rodgers and Love will end up being.