Pettine to return as Packers defensive coordinator

According to multiple reports, the Packers will bring back defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for his third season in Green Bay. ESPN was first to report the news.

Some questioned if Pettine would be brought back after Green Bay appeared to have no answer for San Francisco’s offense in the NFC Championship game, allowing 37 points to the 49ers for the second time this season.

There have been improvements under year two with Pettine. After ranking 25th in points allowed in 2018, the Packers finished 9th this season.

In his season-ending press conference Wednesday morning, LaFleur was still searching for answers for why there seemed to be a lack of urgency and energy from defensive players Sunday.

“I mean, I don’t understand that because you’re there,” LaFleur said. “You have an opportunity to go to play in a Super Bowl. And for that to happen, it’s extremely… it’s bothersome. We have to look at ourselves, everybody. I’m going to look inside of myself and see why weren’t our players playing with their hair on fire. I think everybody in our organization has to do that.”

LaFleur was frank during his 30 minutes with the media saying they were outcoached in the NFC Championship, and that a gap remained between the Packers and 49ers, who he called the “class of the NFC.”

“I just didn’t feel like we played with the same urgency, the same tenacity, the same toughness. We didn’t set the edge the same as we had been earlier this season. It’s disappointing because it’s not like we didn’t know what they were going to try to do. We knew exactly what they were going to try to do. We knew they were going to run the football, and for them to be able to do that was extremely disappointing. I just didn’t think we played with the same effort as what I had seen earlier in the season.”