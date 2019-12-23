Playing in Minnesota hasn’t been kind to the Packers, LaFleur hoping to change that

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Monday night’s matchup in Minnesota should be a fight to the finish for both the Packers and Vikings, despite each of them already being in the playoffs.

At 11-3, Green Bay can clinch the NFC North with a win tonight and they can back into the number 2 spot in the current NFC playoff seeding. A loss would keep them in the number 3 seed and they would have to play on wildcard weekend without a bye week.

Minnesota is at least a wildcard, but if they can beat the Packers the Vikings can still claim the NFC North if they win their final two games and if the Packers lose in Detroit in the regular-season finale.

If Green Bay finishes 1-1 over the final two contests, Minnesota can clinch the top wildcard spot by finishing with a pair of victories. That means tonight’s game is huge for both clubs when it comes to their first-round opponent.

If the Vikings win out, they would be on the road at Philadelphia or Dallas and they’ve beaten them both. That would be a better matchup than going on the road back here to Green Bay in January, or having to possibly face New Orleans, Seattle, or San Francisco on the road.

If the Packers win their last two games and Seattle beats San Francisco, the road to Miami would run right through Green Bay as the #1 seed.

There are also plenty of other storylines heading into Monday evening’s game. The Packers haven’t won at U.S. Bank Stadium and even Aaron Rodgers said this week that they were “due”. Kirk Cousins has never won on Monday Night Football with any team that he has played for.

At this point, the Vikings have won eight out of their last ten games and both of their losses were close contests on the road against quality teams that are already in the playoffs (Seattle and Kansas City). The good news for Packers fans is that Aaron Rodgers has shined in his last five starts on Monday night going a perfect 5-0.

Minnesota will be without Dalvin Cook, who has become one of the most productive and dynamic running backs in the NFL, and his backup Alexander Mattison is questionable with an ankle injury. That leaves the bulk of the running game workload to Mike Boone who had 13 carries for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns last week against the Chargers in their 39-10 win. But the Packers defensive players aren’t taking anyone lightly, even if they are an undrafted free agent who is 3rd string.

“That’s a part of the game you know, I think I saw him (Cook) banged up last game, a shoulder injury that’s kind of tough. You can’t control what’s going on over there, we’re going to control what’s going on over here and that’s unfortunate for them,” said Preston Smith. “We just gotta go out there and control what we can control and they’re still going to stick to their gameplan and they’re not going to change much up. They’re going to be the Minnesota Vikings when we come into their house.”

The Vikings were without two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen for five games this year due to a hamstring injury and in his return last week Thielen played roughly half of the Vikings offensive snaps, but if he’s healthy, Minnesota’s offense should be at full strength in the wide receiving corp.

“It certainly helps when you feel you can win in a variety of ways. I think getting Adam back reminded me that when we didn’t have Adam, we were still able to move the football and win football games,” said Cousins. “It reminds you that there are other ways to win, you can be creative, and do things a different way and reinvent yourself. I think it’s a similar challenge.”

It will also be a battle of wits on the sidelines and Mike Zimmer is generally regarded as one of the best defensive minds in football, not to mention he’s now the longest-tenured coach in the NFC North. Matt LaFleur has done an amazing job as a rookie head coach in leading the Packers back to the post-season after missing out on the playoffs for the past two seasons.

Regardless of whether these two foes clashed at Metropolitan Stadium, the Metrodome, or even their newest home, the state of Minnesota hasn’t been kind to the green and gold. From T.J. Rubley’s disastrous outing to Anthony Barr’s sketchy hit on Aaron Rodgers, these games in Minnesota have been remembered for a variety of reasons.

Mike Holmgren’s teams struggled mightily in Minnesota going 1-6. Ray Rhodes lost the only game coached at their house. Mike Sherman went 3-4. Mike McCarthy? That was a matchup he fared very well in going 7-6. We’ll find out tonight how Matt LaFleur does in his debut against the Vikings on the road in the season’s final contest on Monday Night Football.

