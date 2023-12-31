Their seasons are on the line.

When the NFL schedule came out in late April, it was a good bet that the Packers-Vikings clash at U.S. Bank Stadium on New Year’s Eve would be a meaningful game.

That is exactly the case.

The NFC North rivals’ playoff lives are on the line Sunday night in what is sure to be a loud and raucous environment in the annual border battle in Minnesota.

Jaren Hall vs Jordan Love. Justin Jefferson vs the maligned Packers defense, sans the suspended Jaire Alexander. The Green Bay offensive line versus the blitz-happy Vikings defense.

There are several crucial matchups, but the most important may be which quarterback performs under pressure in the Sunday night spotlight with high stakes for both franchises.

Minnesota’s tumultuous season—and its revolving quarterback carousel—continues.

It’s a credit to head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff that the 7-8 Vikings are still in the running for a playoff spot after:

A 1-5 start to the season

Losing starter Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8 at Lambeau Field

Missing elite receiver Justin Jefferson for seven games

Losing star tight end T.J. Hockenson for the season with a knee injury in loss to Detroit last Sunday

Hall was thrust into action for the final 11 plays of Minnesota’s 24-10 victory in Green Bay after Cousin’s injury. The rookie quarterback started the next week against Atlanta but was knocked out with a concussion after 11 snaps.

The Vikings traded for Joshua Dobbs, who extended their winning streak to five games before committing six turnovers in two losses entering the team’s bye week. Veteran backup Nick Mullens relieved Dobbs in the final quarter of 3-0 victory over the Raiders post-bye, but threw six interceptions in the past two weeks in losses to Cincinnati and Detroit.

On Thursday, O’Connell announced Hall as his starter in hopes of minimizing the killer turnovers.

“It’s just we’ve had some really critical turnovers that’s made it really hard to win football games,’ O’Connell said. “What made me feel comfortable with this is knowing how Jaren’s put in the work throughout this time. . . taken advantage of that and the comfort he feels in the game plan.”

Speaking of comfortable, first-year Packers starter Jordan Love has grown throughout the season with his young corps of receivers. An offense that struggled mightily to score in the first half of games earlier in the year has improved to become the NFL’s best in goal-to-go efficiency (94.7%), scoring touchdowns 18 times in 19 attempts. Green Bay was last in the goal-to-go category at 50 percent in 2022.

Love said the Packers offense’s mindset is to score “as many points as possible,” and the unit may need to score early and often against the Vikings to leave U.S. Bank Stadium with a victory.

From the “S-K-O-A-L” chant and Vikings horn, the fans will create an ultra-loud environment that Love has yet to experience as a starter. Silencing the Minnesota crowd with a fast start would be a major plus versus playing catch-up to a potent Vikings offense led by its receiving corps of Jefferson, Jordan Addison (ankle injury), and K.J. Osborn.

“Those guys are really talented receivers,” Matt LaFleur said. “They’ve got elite speed. They’ve made big plays all season long. And it takes a lot of the burden away from Justin when you have multiple people that can contribute in the fashion that they’re able to. . . I think collectively this is one of the more talent receivers in the NFL.”

The Packers offensive line’s success in protecting Love against Brian Flores’ array of blitzes and opening holes for Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are keys to manageable down-and-distance situations and sustaining drives. Pressuring Hall and devising a plan to limit Jefferson will be paramount for Joe Barry’s struggling defensive unit, along with containing Hall to the pocket and not letting him extend drives with his running ability. Both teams have been hit with injuries in the defensive backfield and will be vulnerable if the opposing quarterback has time to go through his progressions.

This game comes down to the quarterback who makes the big plays in the fourth quarter and avoids the critical turnovers.

Game Prediction

Vikings 30, Packers 27

Whichever team capitalizes on the other’s turnovers and has the ball last could win this one. With the performance of the Green Bay defense over the past two weeks, the nod goes to Minnesota at home in a shoot-out.