Playoffs? Packers announce all tickets for possible playoff games at Lambeau Field are sold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With four more weeks left of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers organization is already gearing up for playoffs, but if you’re thinking about buying tickets, you may be out of luck.

According to the Packers, all tickets for a potential Wild Card, Divisional and NFL Championship games at Lambeau Field have been claimed by season ticket holders through a program called Pay As We Play program. The program is for Green and Gold Package ticket holders that allowed them to receive special pricing for tickets.

While they say that there will be no public sale of tickets for any possible playoff game at Lambeau Field, a limited number of tickets may become available depending on allotted tickets for the visiting team or other sources. Those tickets would be available on Ticketmaster.

A Wild Card game would be either January 15, 16 or 17, a Divisional game would be either January 22 or 23 and NFC Championship would be January 30. The Packers are 10-3, lead the NFC North Division and after an Arizona Cardinal loss, they seize control of the number one seed in the NFC.

The Packers are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, followed by the Browns on Christmas Day, Vikings on January 2 and Lions on January 9.