Plenty of work left for Packers front office

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Working out an agreement with their MVP quarterback is a big accomplishment for the Packers front office, but their work is far from done.

That’s with a pair of big name soon-to-be-free agent stars still in need of new deals, and a season about to get underway.

“It’s tough man, especially the way that this league goes. If you perform well, you’re supposed to get compensated properly for that. If you underperform you get cut with no questions asked’ said Davante Adams. “I like to say I have outplayed my past contract, or my current contract. I’m going to keep elevating.”

Davante Adams made it known that he wants to be paid like the top wide receiver in the league. Coming off a season where he finished with 1,374 yards receiving and 18 touchdown grabs, Adams has certainly made the case for being like the NFL’s top receiver.

“It’s not about being a baby, but what other profession do you take less than you have earned. That’s not how it goes. The fans might see it in different in certain ways. I’m sure there’s fans that see it the same that myself, that my family, and my agent, most of the league sees it,” said Adams.

There are some players in the Packers’ locker room that have been compensated as the top in their position, and two of them in the past year. David Bakhtiari was once the highest paid tackle, and Kenny Clark is still at the top of the list in terms of defensive tackles.

“You play a tough game man. Everybody wants to be known as the best at their position. I’m not going to talk about nobody else’s money, but I feel exactly where he’s coming from,” said Kenny Clark.

Green Bay also took care of running back Aaron Jones during the offseason in free agency. The money isn’t the only driving factor for some players. So too is the sense of pride in helping set the standard for their position group.

“I wouldn’t say it’s my motivation, but I definitely think running backs should be paid. Trying to do it for some of the running backs so they can get paid in the future, and kind of showing that I’m deserving of the contract,” said Aaron Jones.

Adams and cornerback Jaire Alexander are next up on the list of big name players in line for big time extensions this season. Making the numbers work after the first salary cap decrease in more than a decade will not be easy.

For Alexander it’s not about crunching the numbers. That’s up to the agents and the front office. Instead he’ll focus on football.

“My parents are more involved in that stuff than I am. I just focus on being the best like always, because if you’re the best, it circles back around,” said Jaire Alexander.

There are plenty of players in Alexander and Adams’ situations that may have held out in the past. Instead both of the Packers are in training camp preparing for the next season.

Just like Adams promised back in minicamp, and before talks reportedly broke down between the two sides. The focus is about the now, and the road ahead on the field.

“I’m not a baby. So I’m not going to not show up, and I’m not complaining about it. I’m not poor right now. I’ll be ok to go and try and win a Super Bowl again. That’s my main focus now,” said Adams. “I’ve earned the right to be highest paid in the league. If they don’t believe that or what to come to an agreement of that’s going to make me feel good about my contract. I just don’t want to make it about me too much. At the end of the day”