Plenty to work on after Packers loss to Saints

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, calls out instructions from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Head coach Matt LaFleur summed up what he saw after reviewing the tape of Sunday’s loss pretty quickly.

“Not great,” said Lafleur.

Green Bay dropped their first season opener since 2014 on Sunday with a 38-3 loss to the Saints, and there weren’t many bright spots to say the least. Especially with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing two interceptions with a 36.u passer rating.

LaFleur also reiterated the need to get the ground game going during his Monday press conference. The Packers as a team rushed for just 43 yards on 15 carries against New Orleans. That includes nine yards on five touches by star Aaron Jones.

Still the recipe for fixing what went wrong in Jacksonville, Fla. is the same as always.

“We just got to get back to work, and we’ve got to stay resilient. We’ve got to stay together. It’s one game, and that’s the beauty of the National Football league. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for you and you better not feel sorry for yourself. You’ve just got to get back to work, and try and hit that reset button. You have to have a short memory in this league both as a player and as a coach,” said LaFleur.

The defense also has plenty to work on after allowing Saints’ quarterback Jameis Winston to throw five touchdown passes in the debut of Joe Barry’s defense.

“I still have the utmost confidence in our defense, and we’re going to regroup and do better this week. A lot of thing where we were giving up too many yards on first and second down, giving them third and short. We’re going to get those corrections handled,” said safety Adrian Amos after Sunday’s loss.

“Just going back to work. You know, we’re not happy about it. We got good character guys in our room. Guys that are going to go to work, come back with the right mentality. That’s what we got to do,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark during his postgame Zoom availability.

Injury Report

One player that could benefit from the extra time before the home opener against the Lions next Monday night is Darnell Savage. The third year safety left this past Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, but LaFleur seemed confident it would not be a long term issue.

LaFleur also provided an update on tight end Josiah Deguara, who left the game during the second half after taking a shot in the head. Deguara is in the concussion protocol, and “seems to be in a good spot” on Monday according to LaFleur. Degurara will have to progress through the protocol before returning.