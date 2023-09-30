GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a humbling Thursday night at Lambeau Field for Packer fans, as Detroit handed Green Bay its second loss of the season, however, the large number of Lions fans in attendance that night has caught the eye of many, prompting a statement by the Packers’ organization.

Thursday Night Football came to Green Bay for a Week 4 collision against NFC North divisional rival Detroit Lions.

Lambeau Field, which has a capacity of 81,441, was unusually packed with Lions fans for Detroit’s fourth consecutive win over Green Bay, leaving many wondering, ‘How and why?’

The Green Bay Packers organization provided the following statement when asked about the number of blue jerseys in attendance that night:

The Packers have encouraged our ticketholders to sell to other Packers fans when possible. The secondary market, however, allows fans from anywhere to purchase tickets and Lambeau Field remains a popular destination for all fans, including those from other teams. We have seen this, particularly with divisional games. Conversely, this is how the Packers often enjoy many Packers fans at away games. Green Bay Packers

It is also relevant to note that Thursday night’s game was a ‘Gold Package’ game. ‘Gold Package’ games are reserved for fans in the Milwaukee area and happen twice a regular season, in Green Bay’s second and fifth home games of the year.

The Packers return home to Lambeau for a Week 8 matchup against another divisional rival, the Minnesota Vikings, on October 29.