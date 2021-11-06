Pound the rock; five keys to the Packers setting Jordan Love up for success

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WFRV) – Has there been something going on with the Packers offense this week? I’m kidding. The Packers already knew, despite the lackluster showing the Chiefs had shown so far, the AFC representative in back to back Super Bowls wasn’t going to just lay down, as Preston Smith put it. But with Aaron Rodgers out with a positive COVID test and Jordan Love at the helm, things definitely change.
- Run the dang ball – This is gonna be paramount. Jordan Love has a good arm and the Chiefs have the 28th defense overall but you have the running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The Chiefs are bottom third in the league against the run, giving up 121 yards on the ground a game. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should be able to have a field day.
- Trust Matt LaFleur – This is paramount. The man had a pretty dang good game plan down in Arizona with basically practice squad wide receivers. He’s also been a wizard, and much of that goes to offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, at working around the injuries to the offensive line so far this season. There’s no way Matt LaFleur won’t put Jordan Love in a position to succeed.
- Time of possession – Much like they did against Kyler Murray last week in Arizona, keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Long drives that tire out the defense and cause the opposing offense to feel rushed and have them make a mistake will be great for the Packers. It will also allow their young quarterback a chance to get into a groove.
- Know your strengths – Jordan Love is not Aaron Rodgers. I’m not being negative, I’m just stating facts. As Davante Adams said, there’s going to be a drop off from the best quarterback to ever play to Love. Rely on your leaders on offense. Davante Adams. Marcedes Lewis. Randall Cobb. These guys have been playing for quite a bit and know how to hold a young QB up. This is the week to do it.
- Don’t get behind the sticks – As I stated before, a young quarterback is always something to go in with an open mind. That being said, you can’t let Love get caught in a third and long situation and hope he reads the defense correctly every single time. Set him up for success by trying to keep the chains moving always and alleviate some of that pressure off of him.