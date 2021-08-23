Pressure is on final week ahead of Packers final roster cuts

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The number of opportunities to impress the coaches and front office are limited. Especially this week with roster cuts quickly approaching.

All NFL teams must cut their roster down to 80 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but the final deadline is just over a week away. Players hoping to make it to that final 53 man roster have just a few more practices, and Saturday’s preseason game in Buffalo, left to make an impression.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jack Heflin (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug 21. 2021, between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

“I try not to focus on that, because when I start focusing on that stuff, I start feeling the pressure of it. I just let that take care of itself. I don’t know where I stand. Just trying to give them a reason to keep me,” said rookie Jack Heflin.

The Packers have a history of undrafted free agents being among those final players to make the 53 man roster. Both defensive lineman Jack Heflin and safety Christian Uphoff hope to be the next to make the final cut.

“Tell myself, you’re just playing a game, you know. Just a game and whatever happens, happens. As long as you work your butt off, and give it everything you’ve got. I made a couple plays last week. I’m going to make some more this week, so we’ll see,” said Christian Uphoff.

Both Heflin and Uphoff made the most of their opportunities in the latest preseason game against the Jets. Heflin was on the field for 30 snaps, finishing with four tackles and a pair of QB hits.

The same could be said for Uphoff. The rookie out of Illinois State had a pair of tackles, with one coming on punt coverage. Special teams is a way for any young player to make that final roster cut.