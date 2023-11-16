GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers lost yet another one-score game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 and now will look to get back on the right track in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Facing fellow 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert, Jordan Love will look to continue developing into the franchise quarterback for the Packers after posting a decent outing against a vaunted Steelers defense.

While the Los Angeles Chargers have several offensive weapons, they, too, are dealing with multiple injuries after losing wide receiver Mike Williams early in the season and now Keenan Allen, who is questionable heading into Sunday’s game.

Before we dive into Week 11, let’s take a look at a few stats on this edition of Prior to the Snap:

Game Information

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) @ Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Sunday, November 19, 12:00 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: LAC -3.0, 43.5

Projected Weather: 47°F, Partly Cloudy, Winds NE 5 MPH

Statistics

All-Time against LA Chargers: 10-2

Last game against LA Chargers: 26-11 GB (11/03/2019)

Last matchup at home against LA Chargers: 27-10 GB (10/18/2015)

Last Ten games against LA Chargers: 8-2

Last Ten at home matchups against LA Chargers: 4-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $94 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $118 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $443 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $443 Per Ticket

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: QB Jordan Love (21/40, 289YDS, 2TD, 2INT, 72.1QBR in Week 10)

LA Chargers Offense: WR Quentin Johnston (4REC, 34YDS, 1TD in Week 10)

Green Bay Defense: LB Preston Smith (4TKL, 1SACK in Week 10)

LA Chargers Defense: S Derwin James Jr. (13TKL in Week 10)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), DT Kenny Clark (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q).

LA Chargers: WR Keenan Allen (Q), TE Gerald Everett (Q), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (Q), S Raheem Layne (IR), C Corey Linsley (O), WR Joshua Palmer (IR), TE Donald Parham Jr. (Q), LB Chris Rumph II (IR), OL Andrew Trainer (IR), CB Amechi Uzodinma (IR), WR Mike Williams (IR), S JT Woods (O).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, November 16.

