GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have been one of the more disappointing teams of the season after starting 4-8.
Faced with a tough matchup in Week 12 against Philadelphia, the Green and Gold fell 40-33, with quarterback Jalen Hurts running all over the defense.
Now with their playoff hopes on life support, they’ll travel south to take on their cross-state rival, the Chicago Bears, at Soldier Field.
With only five games remaining on the schedule, it’s looking like the Packers will have to win out even to have a slight chance of making the playoffs.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (4-8) @ Chicago Bears (3-9)
Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Time: 12:00 p.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -3.5, 44.0
Projected Weather: 39°, Partly Cloudy, Winds SW 13mph
Statistics
All-Time against Chicago: 104-95-6
Last game against Chicago: GB 27-10 (09/18/2022)
Last matchup at Soldier Field: GB 24-14 (10/17/2021)
Last 10 games against Chicago: 9-1
Last 10 matchups at Soldier Field: 9-1
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$148 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$176 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$1,430 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$1,430 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: HB Aaron Jones (534YDS, 9TOT TD in Career vs. CHI)
Chicago Offense: QB Justin Fields (834 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD in 2022)
Green Bay Defense: LB Isaiah McDuffie (17TKL, 11AST in last 5)
Chicago Defense: CB Jaylon Johnson (14TKL, 3PDEF in last 5)
Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), RB AJ Dillon (Q), WR Romeo Doubs (Q), OL Caleb Jones (O), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), OL Jake Hanson (O), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), LB Rashan Gary (IR), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), S Darnell Savage (Q), S Vernon Scott (IR).
Chicago: QB Trevor Siemian (Q), RB Khalil Herbert (IR), WR Dante Pettis (Q), WR Darnell Mooney (IR), OL Dakota Dozier (IR), OL Doug Kramer (IR), OL Larry Borom (Q), OL Lucas Patrick (IR), OL Riley Reiff (Q), LB Javin White (IR), LB Sterling Weatherford (Q), OL Dakota Dozier (IR), CB Dane Cruikshank (IR), CB Kindle Vildor (Q), CB Kyler Gordon (Q), RB Khalil Herbert (IR), S Jaquan Brisker (Q).
All injuries are reported by ESPN.com
