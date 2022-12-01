GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have been one of the more disappointing teams of the season after starting 4-8.

Faced with a tough matchup in Week 12 against Philadelphia, the Green and Gold fell 40-33, with quarterback Jalen Hurts running all over the defense.

Now with their playoff hopes on life support, they’ll travel south to take on their cross-state rival, the Chicago Bears, at Soldier Field.

With only five games remaining on the schedule, it’s looking like the Packers will have to win out even to have a slight chance of making the playoffs.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (4-8) @ Chicago Bears (3-9)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -3.5, 44.0

Projected Weather: 39°, Partly Cloudy, Winds SW 13mph

Statistics

All-Time against Chicago: 104-95-6

Last game against Chicago: GB 27-10 (09/18/2022)

Last matchup at Soldier Field: GB 24-14 (10/17/2021)

Last 10 games against Chicago: 9-1

Last 10 matchups at Soldier Field: 9-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $148 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $176 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,430 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,430 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 12/01/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: HB Aaron Jones (534YDS, 9TOT TD in Career vs. CHI)

Chicago Offense: QB Justin Fields (834 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD in 2022)

Green Bay Defense: LB Isaiah McDuffie (17TKL, 11AST in last 5)

Chicago Defense: CB Jaylon Johnson (14TKL, 3PDEF in last 5)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates his touchdown with Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-24. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) catches a touchdown pass as Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during an NFL football game between the Packers and Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson walks off the field after team loss to the Dallas Cowboys 49-29 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-24. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), RB AJ Dillon (Q), WR Romeo Doubs (Q), OL Caleb Jones (O), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), OL Jake Hanson (O), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), LB Rashan Gary (IR), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), S Darnell Savage (Q), S Vernon Scott (IR).

Chicago: QB Trevor Siemian (Q), RB Khalil Herbert (IR), WR Dante Pettis (Q), WR Darnell Mooney (IR), OL Dakota Dozier (IR), OL Doug Kramer (IR), OL Larry Borom (Q), OL Lucas Patrick (IR), OL Riley Reiff (Q), LB Javin White (IR), LB Sterling Weatherford (Q), OL Dakota Dozier (IR), CB Dane Cruikshank (IR), CB Kindle Vildor (Q), CB Kyler Gordon (Q), RB Khalil Herbert (IR), S Jaquan Brisker (Q).

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com

