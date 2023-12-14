GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers seemed to have all the gears in motion to go on a run and sneak into the playoffs after a terrible start, but unfortunately for the Green & Gold, they ran into a buzzsaw, Tommy DeVito.

DeVito and his Italian roots are taking the NFL by storm, and although his stats weren’t eye-popping in the Giants’ victory over the Packers on Monday night, he managed the game to perfection and led a game-winning drive.

Now, after losing a game that many feel they should’ve won, the Packers return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also fighting for a wildcard spot and a division title in the weak NFC South.

Quarterbacked by Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers have weapons on offense and defense, and despite their 6-7 record, the Bucs are not to be trifled with and can be sneaky good on any given week. With wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Packers’ secondary will have its hands full.

Before we get ready for a critical matchup between the two at Lambeau Field, let’s take a look at a few stats on this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap:

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (6-7) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Sunday, December 17, 12:00 P.M.

Spread & O/U: GB -3.5, 41.5

Projected Weather: 40°F, Cloudy, Winds WSW 7 mph

Statistics

All-Time against Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 34-23-1

Last game against Buccaneers: GB 14-12 (09/25/2023)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: TB 31-26 (01/24/2021)

Last Ten games against Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-5

Last Ten matchups at Lambeau Field: 8-2

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Players to Watch

WR Malik Heath – Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) catches a pass against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (25) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The Packers won 29-22. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Sometimes, you’re given a second chance and that’s exactly what Malik Heath was gifted on Monday night against the Giants, scoring the first touchdown of his young NFL career.

With so many question marks around the wide receiver core in Green Bay due to injury, Malik Heath is one of the only ones not listed as questionable, meaning he’ll be good to go for Sunday’s matchup.

Heath is still looking to cement himself as a key player for the Packers, and what better way to do so than showing out while your comrades are injured.

Bold Prediction: Malik Heath will have another touchdown on Sunday and will be targeted at least five times by Jordan Love.

QB Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Carolina Panthers linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) dives to bring down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Baker Mayfield is an interesting quarterback to watch in the NFL, and personally, I think he’s extremely fun to watch. Finding consistency is key for Mayfield because one week he’ll drop four touchdowns and the following he’ll throw three interceptions.

Baker has found a good thing in Tampa Bay after being tossed around early in his career. The former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft is not someone the Packers can afford to let off lightly, like they did with Tommy DeVito.

With Evans and Godwin in his wide receiver core, Baker Mayfield just needs to protect the ball and things could get ugly for the Packers defense.

Bold Prediction: Baker Mayfield throws for 300+ yards.

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), TE Tyler Davis (IR), RB AJ Dillon (Q), LB Kingsley Enagbare (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), S Jonathon Owens (Q), WR Jayden Reed (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), DT T.J. Slaton (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), WR Dontayvion Wicks (Q), RB Eric Wilson (IR).

Tampa Bay: CB Carlton Davis III (Q), CB Jamel Dean (Q), DL William Gholston (Q), WR Chris Godwin (Q), DL Mike Greene (IR), WR Rakim Jarrett (IR), OL Ryan Jensen (IR), Ryan Neal (Q), Zach Triner (Q), DT Vita Vea (Q), LB Devin White (Q).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, December 14.

