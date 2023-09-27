GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Jordan Love has Packers fans energized after a memorable season-opener against the New Orleans Saints, leading a comeback after being down 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

But now the Packers will face perhaps its toughest competitor of the year, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

But before we get too far ahead of Week 4, let’s look at a few head-to-head facts on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Detroit Lions (2-1) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Thursday, September 28, 7:15 p.m.

Spread & O/U: Lions -1.5, 46.0

Projected Weather: 69° Partly Cloudy, Winds 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Detroit: 105-75-7

Last game against Detroit: 20-16 DET (01/08/2023)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 20-16 DET (01/08/2023)

Last Ten games against Detroit: 5-5

Last Ten matchups at Lambeau Field against Detroit: 6-4

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $137 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $137 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $424 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $424 Per Ticket All prices are taken from seatgeek.com and include fees.

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB Aaron Jones (576YDS, 7TD in 9G vs. Detroit)

Detroit Offense: TE Sam LaPorta (18REC, 186YDS, 1TD in Rookie Season)

Green Bay Defense: LB Rashan Gary (3TKL, 3.5 SCK in 2023)

Detroit Defense: DL Aidan Hutchinson (8TKL, 2.0SCK, 1FF in 2023)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), S Zayne Anderson (O), OL David Bakhtiari (O), LB De’Vondre Campbell (O), OL Elgton Jenkins (O), RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL Zach Tom (Q), CB Carrington Valentine (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q).

Detroit: FB Jason Cabinda (O), OL Taylor Decker (Q), OL Jonah Jackson (Q), S Joseph Kerby (Q), RB David Montgomery (Q), CB Emmanuel Moseley (Q), OL Matt Nelson (O), OL Vaitai Halapoulivaati (O).

All injuries are directly from the NFL Injury Report as of Wednesday, September 27.

