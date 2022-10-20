GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To the surprise of many, the Green Bay Packers are 3-3 to start off the season, losing back-to-back games for the first time since November of 2018.

Although some fans are pessimistic about the start, the last time the Packers started a season off 3-3, Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl in 2010.

Now traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Commanders, the team is looking to get back in the saddle and return to their winning ways.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)

Location: FedEx Field, Landover Md.

Time: 12:00 CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -4.5, 41

Projected Weather: 64°, Showers, Winds 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Washington: 20-15-1

Last game against Washington: 24-10 GB

Last game at FedEx Field: 17-31 WAS

Last 10 games against Washington: 7-3

Last 10 games at FedEx Field: 1-3 (1-5 @RFK)

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $68 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $71 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,834 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $467 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 10/20/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: TE Robert Tonyan (4REC, 63YDS, 1TD vs. WAS in 2021)

Washington Offense: WR Terry McLaurin (7REC, 122YDS, 1TD vs. GB in 2021)

Green Bay Defense: LB De’Vondre Campbell (14TKL, 2FF vs. WAS in 2021)

Washington Defense: DE Montez Sweat (3QBHits, 1FF vs. GB in 2021)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: WR Sammy Watkins (IR), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), G Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR)

Washington: TE Logan Thomas (Q), WR Dyami Brown (Q), TE John Bates (Q), RB Jonathan Williams (Q), WR Jahan Dotson (Q)

