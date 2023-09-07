GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the year of love in Titletown as the Green Bay Packers have a new starting signal-caller for the first time in what has seemed like forever.

All eyes will be on Jordan Love as he leads one of the youngest rosters in the National Football League out of the tunnel against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Love will undoubtedly get a “warm” welcome as the Green & Gold travel to Chicago to play at Soldier Field, a place where former quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a lot of success.

Before we see how the 2023-24 season begins, catch up on some head-to-head facts on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (0-0) @ Chicago Bears (0-0)

Location: Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois.

Time: Sunday, September 10, 3:25 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Bears -1.0, 42.0

Projected Weather: 72° Partly Cloudy, Winds NE 4mph

Statistics

All-Time against Chicago: 105-95-6

Last game against Chicago: 28-19 GB (12/04/22)

Last matchup at Soldier Field: 28-19 GB (12/04/22)

Last Ten games against Chicago: 9-1

Last Ten matchups at Soldier Field: 9-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $321 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $363 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $2,606 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,617 Per Ticket All prices are taken from seatgeek.com and include fees.

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: QB Jordan Love (21/33 193YDS, 3TD in Preseason)

Chicago Offense: QB Justin Fields (208 RUSH YDS, 2 RUSH TD vs. GB)

Green Bay Defense: LB Lukas Van Ness (2023 Rnd 1, Pick 13 by GB)

Chicago Defense: DB Eddie Jackson (44 TKL, 5 PDEF, 1 INT vs. GB)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: WR Romeo Doubs (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), WR Dontayvion Wicks (Q), LB Rashan Gary (Q).

Chicago: DE DeMarcus Walker (Q), LB Dylan Cole (Q), S Jaquan Brisker (Q), S Eddie Jackson (Q).

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com.

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Cam Ezeir for In The Zone.