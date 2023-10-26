GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday, it will have been more than a month since the Packers played a game at Lambeau Field, and both the team and Jordan Love hope that the Tundra can help bring a resurgence against divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings and Packers have been heading in opposite directions in recent weeks with the Vikings winning three of their last four games and the Packers losing three games in a row but a welcoming sight in Lambeau Field might be just what the Packers need.

Sunday will mark Jordan Love’s first career start against the Vikings, although Love has appeared in the last three matchups with Minnesota, completing 8 of 12 passes with 93 yards combined.

Before we get to Sunday’s 12:00 p.m. kickoff at Lambeau Field, let’s focus on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (3-4) @ Green Bay Packers (2-4)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Sunday, October 29, 12:00 p.m

Spread & O/U: Vikings -1.5, 42

Projected Weather: 41° Cloudy, Winds 7MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Minnesota: 65-57-3

Last game against Minnesota: 41-17 GB (01/01/2023)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 41-17 GB (01/01/2023)

Last Ten games against Minnesota: 5-4-1

Last Ten home matchups against Minnesota: 5-3-2

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB Aaron Jones (19CAR, 160YDS, 5REC in last 2 games against MIN)

Minnesota Offense: TE T.J. Hockenson (22REC, 187YDS in the last 3GP)

Green Bay Defense: S Rudy Ford (3INT, 24TKL, 2PD in the last 3GP)

Minnesota Defense: LB Danielle Hunter (9SACK, 34TKL, 12TFL, 1FF in 2023)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (Q), OL Josh Myers (Q), OL Yosh Nijman (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), DT Devonte Wyatt (Q).

Minnesota: LB Brian Asamoah II (Q), OL Ezra Cleveland (Q), LB Marcus Davenport (IR), TE T.J. Hockenson (Q), WR Justin Jefferson (IR), LB William Kwenkeu (IR), DT James Lynch (IR), QB Nick Mullens (IR), WR Jalen Nailor (IR), OL Chris Reed (O), OL Olisaemeka Udoh (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, October 26.

