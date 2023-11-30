GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming off a huge Thanksgiving day upset against the Detroit Lions without a turkey leg, the Green Bay Packers gear up for perhaps its toughest opponent this year in Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have built themselves a dynasty through quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and legendary head coach Andy Reid. However, the young and restless Packers are starting to put it together after winning the last two weeks in games they weren’t favored to win.

The star power isn’t just going to be on the field, as rumors have been swirling around of pop star Taylor Swift heading to Green Bay to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. But, again, Green Bay has its own rebuttal in Simone Biles, perhaps the greatest gymnast of all time, who may be at the game supporting her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Before the paparazzi arrive and Carrie Underwood sings the Sunday Night Football song, let’s take a look at a few stats on this edition of Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) @ Green Bay Packers (5-6)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Sunday, December 3, 7:20 p.m.

Spread & O/U: KC -6.0, 42.5

Projected Weather: 36°F, Cloudy/Snow, Winds N 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Kansas City: 5-8-1

Last game against Kansas City: 13-7 KC (11/07/2021)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 38-28 GB (09/28/2015)

Last Ten games against Kansas City: 3-7

Last Ten matchups at Lambeau Field: 2-3-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $156 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $190 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $647 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $593 Per Ticket Ticket prices as of November 30, at 2:30 p.m. on SeatGeek.com

Players to Watch

QB Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked great in his last two games against teams he was expected to struggle against. In his previous two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions, Love threw five touchdowns and had a quarterback rating above 100 in each game (125.5 vs. DET, 108.5 vs. LAC).

Despite his completion percentage still being far below average, Love is showing flashes as to why Green Bay drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Don’t get your hopes up just yet, but Love is on a very similar trajectory as Aaron Rodgers was in his first season as a starter.

Will history repeat itself? Green Bay fans would Love that.

Bold Prediction: Jordan Love throws two touchdowns and rushes for one touchdown.

QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The 28-year-old quarterback out of Texas Tech has been nothing short of phenomenal in his NFL career thus far. Under the direction of legendary coach Andy Reid, Mahomes has amassed two All-Pro honors, two MVP awards, and five Pro Bowl honors, all while winning two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVP awards. Yeah, he’s good.

Mahomes has just under 3,000 yards this year with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Though he doesn’t have a standout wide receiver despite flashes from rookie Rashee Rice, Mahomes has his security blanket, tight end Travis Kelce. The Mahomes-Kelce duo is deadly and could end up as perhaps the greatest quarterback-tight end duo of all time.

Expect to see a lot of Mahomes through the air on Sunday night.

Bold Prediction: Patrick Mahomes throws four touchdown passes.

TE Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cheers during an announcement honoring servicemen and women as part of the Salute to Service during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) pursues him during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

If Mahomes is throwing you the football, chances are you’re going to succeed in the NFL. Add that to Travis Kelce’s dominance, and you have a superweapon between the two. Kelce has five touchdowns this year, but I can almost guarantee he will score one against the Packers, especially with the rumors that one of his “lady friends” is coming to watch.

Yeah, we’re talking about one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Taylor Swift. The Chiefs have yet to lose a game that Taylor attends, something that the Packers will try to break. Kelce has had a hall-of-fame career, and it will only get better on Sunday night unless Joe Barry has the answer that just about every other defensive coordinator doesn’t.

Bold Prediction: Travis Kelce has a touchdown and over 100 yards receiving.

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), DT Kenny Clark (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), TE Josiah Deguara (Q), RB AJ Dillon (Q), S Rudy Ford (Q), LB Rashan Gary (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), WR Jayden Reed (Q), CB Robert Rochell (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), WR Dontayvion Wicks (Q), RB Emmanuel Wilson (IR).

Kansas City: LB Nick Bolton (IR), TE Jody Fortson (IR), WR Mecole Hardman Jr. (IR), S Nazeeh Johnson (IR), RB Jerick McKinnon (Q), WR Justyn Ross (IR), OT Prince Tega Wanogho (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, November 30.

