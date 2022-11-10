GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Having lost five games in a row, the Green Bay Packers return home after a three-game road stretch for some much-needed Lambeau luck.

Strolling into town to face the Packers in Week 10 are the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, winners of six of their last seven games.

At the helm of the Cowboys is former Green Bay, and Super Bowl winning head coach, Mike McCarthy. McCarthy makes his first return to Lambeau Field after being fired from the Packers organization after Week 12 in 2018.

Now past the halfway mark of their 2022 regular season, the pressure on the Packers to start winning is at an all-time high. The Packers have won eight of their last nine games against the Cowboys, including three in a row, and look to keep that streak going on Sunday.

Game Information

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (6-2) @ Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 3:25 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Dallas -4.5, 43

Projected Weather: 33°, Mostly Cloudy, Winds 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Dallas: 20-17

Last game against Dallas: 34-24 GB (10/06/2019)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 16-30 DAL (10/16/2016)

Last 10 games against Dallas: 8-2

Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 7-3

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $220 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $217 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $780 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $660 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 11/10/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers (22/34, 238YDS vs. DAL in 2019)

Dallas Offense: QB Dak Prescott (27/44, 463YDS, 2TD, 3INT vs. GB in 2019)

Green Bay Defense: LB Quay Walker (62TKL, 2FF, 2PDEF in 2022)

Dallas Defense: LB Micah Parsons (36TKL, 8SCK, 2FF, 2PDEF in 2022)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greet each other on the field after an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn (58) during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) attempts the stop during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs from Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The New York Giants won 27-22. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) recovers a Chicago Bears fumble during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Parsons would run the ball for a touchdown on the play. Dallas won 49-29. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), LB Rashan Gary (IR), WR Allen Lazard (Q), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), LB Preston Smith (Q), WR Romeo Doubs (O), WR Randall Cobb (IR), K Mason Crosby (Q), CB Rasul Douglas (Q), CB Eric Stokes (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Sammy Watkins (Q), LB Krys Barnes (Q), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), OL Jake Hanson (IR), OL Caleb Jones (O).

Dallas: RB Ezekiel Elliott (Q), LB Anthony Barr (Q), WR Noah Brown (Q), OL Matt Farniok (IR), S Donovan Wilson (Q), CB Jourdan Lewis (IR), WR James Washington (IR), TE Jake Ferguson (Q), WR Simi Fehoko (IR), RB Rico Dowdle (IR), OL Matt Waletzko (IR), OL Tyron Smith (IR), TE Jeremy Sprinkle (Q), LB Devin Harper (IR), LB Devante Bond (IR), RB Ryan Nall (Q),

