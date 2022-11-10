GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Having lost five games in a row, the Green Bay Packers return home after a three-game road stretch for some much-needed Lambeau luck.
Strolling into town to face the Packers in Week 10 are the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, winners of six of their last seven games.
At the helm of the Cowboys is former Green Bay, and Super Bowl winning head coach, Mike McCarthy. McCarthy makes his first return to Lambeau Field after being fired from the Packers organization after Week 12 in 2018.
Now past the halfway mark of their 2022 regular season, the pressure on the Packers to start winning is at an all-time high. The Packers have won eight of their last nine games against the Cowboys, including three in a row, and look to keep that streak going on Sunday.
Game Information
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (6-2) @ Green Bay Packers (3-6)
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 3:25 p.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Dallas -4.5, 43
Projected Weather: 33°, Mostly Cloudy, Winds 8MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Dallas: 20-17
Last game against Dallas: 34-24 GB (10/06/2019)
Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 16-30 DAL (10/16/2016)
Last 10 games against Dallas: 8-2
Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 7-3
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$220 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$217 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$780 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$660 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers (22/34, 238YDS vs. DAL in 2019)
Dallas Offense: QB Dak Prescott (27/44, 463YDS, 2TD, 3INT vs. GB in 2019)
Green Bay Defense: LB Quay Walker (62TKL, 2FF, 2PDEF in 2022)
Dallas Defense: LB Micah Parsons (36TKL, 8SCK, 2FF, 2PDEF in 2022)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), LB Rashan Gary (IR), WR Allen Lazard (Q), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), LB Preston Smith (Q), WR Romeo Doubs (O), WR Randall Cobb (IR), K Mason Crosby (Q), CB Rasul Douglas (Q), CB Eric Stokes (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Sammy Watkins (Q), LB Krys Barnes (Q), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), OL Jake Hanson (IR), OL Caleb Jones (O).
Dallas: RB Ezekiel Elliott (Q), LB Anthony Barr (Q), WR Noah Brown (Q), OL Matt Farniok (IR), S Donovan Wilson (Q), CB Jourdan Lewis (IR), WR James Washington (IR), TE Jake Ferguson (Q), WR Simi Fehoko (IR), RB Rico Dowdle (IR), OL Matt Waletzko (IR), OL Tyron Smith (IR), TE Jeremy Sprinkle (Q), LB Devin Harper (IR), LB Devante Bond (IR), RB Ryan Nall (Q),
