GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been a few Decembers to remember for Head Coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers since he took over the role in 2019. With a flawless record of 16-0, the Packers hope to make it 17 against the New York Giants in MetLife on Monday.

Under the LaFleur era, Green Bay is also 4-1 on Monday Night Football, with the one loss coming earlier in the 2023 season. Green Bay enters Monday currently riding a 3-game winning streak in a matchup against the 4-8 Giants, who have won two straight after dropping three consecutive games.

The Packers are riding high behind a surge from quarterback Jordan Love, who during the current win streak has thrown for 8 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 857 yards.

Before the Green and Gold arrive in the Big Apple (sort of), let’s take a look at a few stats on this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (6-6) @ New York Giants (4-8)

Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: Monday, December 11, 7:15 p.m.

Spread & O/U: GB -6.5, 36.5

Projected Weather: 36°F, Clear, Winds W 10MPH

Statistics

All-Time against New York Giants: 34-27-2

Last game against New York Giants: 27-22 NYG (10/09/2022)

Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: 31-13 GB (12/01/2019)

Last Ten games against New York Giants: 5-5

Last Ten matchups at MetLife Stadium: 5-5

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $53 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $62 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,062 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $475 Per Ticket Ticket prices as of December 8, at 2:00 p.m. on SeatGeek.com

Players to Watch

WR Romeo Doubs – Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The Packers won 29-22. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs the ball at Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Green Bay Packers have been piled with injuries as of late, with many of their offensive weapons all questionable for Monday night. With Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and fellow pass-catchers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed on the injury report, the offense might have to rely heavily on second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Even though the Giants’ most glaring weakness is its run defense, the pass stats don’t reflect anything much better, ranking 17th in the league in yards allowed, giving up 241.7 yards per game. Although the Giants have only allowed 14 passing touchdowns through Week 13, Jordan Love has 10 touchdowns in the last 4 games, with 2 of those going to Doubs.

Doubs is coming off of a four-catch game against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he led the Packers in receiving with 72 yards, and has seven receiving touchdowns on the year.

Bold Prediction: Romeo Doubs catches 2 touchdowns and breaks the century mark in yards for the first time in 2023.

RB Saquon Barkley – New York Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The 26-year-old running back, while healthy, has always shown glimpses of why he is a top-tier back in the NFL. Even though the stats don’t jump off the page in 2023 for Barkley, a matchup against the banged-up front-seven of the Packers might be just what the former Offensive Rookie of the Year needs.

The Packers enter Monday Night’s matchup ranked 30th in the NFL in rush yards allowed, with 136.3 per game and a whopping 4.5 yards per carry. The struggling Giants will turn to Saquon early and often in both the running and passing game to try and loosen up the Packers D for rookie QB Tommy DeVito.

Bold Prediction: Saquon Barkley totals over 150 all-purpose yards and tallies two scores, one rushing and one receiving.

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), RB AJ Dillon (Q), LB Rashan Gary (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), S Jonathan Owens (Q), WR Jayden Reed (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), RB Emmanuel Wilson (IR), DT Devonte Wyatt (Q).

New York Giants: RB Gary Brightwell (IR), OL Wyatt Davis (IR), OL Joshua Ezeudu (IR), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR), K Graham Gano (IR), OL J.C. Hassenauer (IR), QB Daniel Jones (IR), DT Dexter Lawrence II (Q), OL Shane Lemieux (IR), OL Evan Neal (Q), OL Matt Peart (IR), CB Aaron Robinson (O), DT A’Shawn Robinson (Q), S Isaiah Simmons (Q), QB Tyrod Taylor (IR), TE Darren Waller (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Friday, December 8.

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Cam Ezeir for In The Zone.