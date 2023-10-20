GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It might be too early to officially declare Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos a must-win for the Green Bay Packers, but it sure feels like it for Jordan Love and his offense.

Green Bay heads into Denver at 2-3, while Denver might actually be in a more dire state to win as they’re a mere 1-5 with former Wisconsin Badgers star Russell Wilson under center.

The Packers are coming off a bye week, so they’ve had plenty of time to get healthy and prepare for this matchup, but it’s the NFL, and just about anything can happen.

Before we get to Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kickoff at Mile High, let’s focus on this week’s Prior to the Snap: Packers Country, Let’s Ride.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (2-3) @ Denver Broncos (1-5)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado

Time: Sunday, October 22, 3:25 p.m

Spread & O/U: Packers -1.5, 45.0

Projected Weather: 77° Sunny, Winds 9MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Denver: 7-7-1

Last game against Denver: 27-16 GB (09/22/2019)

Last matchup at Mile High: 29-10 DEN (11/01/2015)

Last Ten games against Denver: 6-4

Last Ten away matchups against Denver: 1-7* (Including Super Bowl XXXII)

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $176 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $182 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $12,033 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $734 Per Ticket Prices are taken from SeatGeek.com on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: QB Jordan Love (6INT in the last 3GP)

Denver Offense: QB Russell Wilson (SCK 19 times in 2023)

Green Bay Defense: LB Rashan Gary (4.5SCK, 5TKL in 2023)

Denver Defense: DB Pat Surtain (23TKL, 1INT in 2023)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), S Zayne Anderson (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (D), TE Tyler Davis (IR), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), CB Eric Stokes (Q), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q), DT Devonte Wyatt (Q).

Denver: TE Greg Dulcich (O), LB Jonas Griffith (IR), OL Alex Palczweski (IR), WR Tim Patrick (IR), S Caden Stern (IR), WR Jalen Virgil (IR), CB K’Waun Williams (IR).

All injuries are directly from the NFL Injury Report as of Friday, October 20.

