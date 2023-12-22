GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The last two weeks have been some to forget for the Green Bay Packers, but with the playoffs on the horizon, and three games remaining, the Green and Gold remain Wildcard hopefuls.

After two consecutive losses to the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay heads to Charlotte, North Carolina to face the Panthers, who currently hold the NFL’s worst record at 2-12.

The NFC’s Wildcard picture is crowded, to say the least, and the Packers fell from the seventh spot to the eleventh after their 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers on December 17. However, Green Bay’s remaining schedule is somewhat favorable for them to be able to sneak into the postseason.

After the Week 16 matchup against the Panthers, it will be a pair of division rivals for the Packers to finish out the 2023 slate. Green Bay will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings and finish out the regular season with a home game against Chicago.

Before the Packers face the Panthers with their playoff hopes on the line, let’s take a look at a few stats on this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap:

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (6-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-12)

Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: Sunday, December 24, Noon

Spread & O/U: GB -4.5, 37.5

Projected Weather: 59°F, Clear, Winds ESE 2 mph

Statistics

All-Time against Carolina: 11-6

Last game against Carolina: GB 24-16 (12/19/2020)

Last matchup at Bank of America Stadium: CAR 31-24 (12/17/2017)

Last Ten games against Carolina: 6-4

Last Ten matchups at Bank of America Stadium: 5-4

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $51 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $82 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $593 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $433 Per Ticket Ticket prices as of December 22, at 9:00 a.m. on SeatGeek.com

Players to Watch

TE Tucker Kraft – Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney (30) after a catch during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Injuries to Green Bay’s offensive weapons have been a recurring nightmare for the Packers all season, and it remains the same story heading into Week 16.

An emerging star on Green Bay’s offense has been rookie tight end Tucker Kraft. Since fellow rookie tight end Luke Musgrave suffered an abdominal strain in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, putting him on injured reserve, Kraft has been one of Jordan Love’s favorite targets.

Since Week 12, Kraft has garnered 18 targets and hauled in 13 catches for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. With Christian Watson, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks all questionable for Sunday’s game, and Musgrave still sidelined, look for Love to continue to target Kraft early and often against the Panthers.

Bold Prediction: Tucker Kraft will have a second consecutive game with a touchdown while catching 7 passes for 82 yards.

RB Chuba Hubbard – Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks to turn up the field as he runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt) Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates after his touchdown run in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Third-year running back Chuba Hubbard has officially emerged as Carolina’s main feature in their backfield, surpassing Miles Sanders in snap percentage every week since Week 4 and totaling more rush attempts than Sanders in all but five games in the 2023 season.

The Panthers rank towards the middle of the league in both rush yards (17th) and yards per carry (T-19th) but are second to last in rushing touchdowns with only 5 total, and Hubbard has 4 of them.

The last three weeks for the Panthers’ running game have drastically improved under increased rushing attempts for Hubbard. With 70 rush attempts since Week 13, Hubbard has tallied 278 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Green Bay has allowed the 3rd most rushing yards to opposing teams in 2023, with 1,943, which equals 4.6 yards per carry. The Packers defense hopes to stop its bleeding as of late against the Panthers, but the 456 rush yards allowed in their last three games give Hubbard a huge upside come Sunday.

Bold Prediction: Chuba Hubbard runs rampant for 115 yards and adds one touchdown to his stat line.

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), RB AJ Dillon (Q), LB Kingsley Enagbare (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL Caleb Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), S Jonathan Owens (Q), WR Jayden Reed (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), DT T.J. Slaton (Q), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), WR Dontayvion Wicks (Q), RB Emanuel Wilson (IR).

Carolina: DE Henry Anderson (IR), CB Dicaprio Bootle (IR), LB Brian Burns (Q), LB Claudin Cherelus (IR), OL Brady Christensen (IR), OL Austin Corbett (IR), S Sam Franklin Jr. (Q), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (Q), LB Marquis Haynes Sr. (Q), TE Hayden Hurst (IR), CB Donte Jackson (Q), CB D’Shawn Jamison (Q), OL Justin McCray (IR), TE Giovanni Ricci (IR), OL David Sharpe (Q), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (IR), TE Ian Thomas (Q), LB Shaq Thompson (IR), TE Tommy Tremble (Q), LB Luiji Vilain (IR), S Xavier Woods (Q), LB Chandler Wooten (IR), OL Chandler Zavala (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Friday, December 22.

