GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’re down to the final two weeks of the NFL regular season, and things could not be more tight in the NFC Wildcard race.

The Packers currently are on the outside looking in and will need some help to get into the playoffs, but with a favorable schedule to end the year, it is not impossible. However, one loss over the last two weeks will certainly put the final nail in the coffin.

Green Bay travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a must-win scenario on Sunday Night Football. Like the Packers, the Vikings are also 7-8 and need to win out these last two weeks to have a chance at postseason football. To put it into perspective, both teams have around a 29% chance to make the playoffs.

Jordan Love has looked offensively solid throughout the back half of the season, but all eyes are on Joe Barry and the defense, who have struggled mightily as of late. The Vikings have announced that rookie quarterback Jaren Hall will start against the Packers and with cornerback Jaire Alexander suspended for the Green & Gold, Joe Barry is in a prove it or lose it scenario for his job.

Before the Packers and Vikings do battle on Sunday Night Football, let’s take a look at a couple of facts and predictions in this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (7-8) @ Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Time: Sunday, December 31, 7:20 p.m.

Spread & O/U: MIN -1.5, 46.0

Projected Weather: 21°F, Partly Cloudy, (DOME)

Statistics

All-Time against Minnesota: 65-58-3

Last game against Minnesota: MIN 24-10 (10/29/2023)

Last matchup on the road against Minnesota: MIN 23-7 (09/11/2022)

Last Ten games against Minnesota: 5-5

Last Ten matchups on the road against Minnesota: 5-5

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $236 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $257 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,791 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,791 Per Ticket Ticket prices taken from SeatGeek.com as of December 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Players to Watch

RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones runs past Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

It’s been an injury-ridden season for Packers running back Aaron Jones, but boy did he look like himself against the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 127 yards. Last week was the first time all of us believed Jones was truly healthy, and the statistics back that up. Although he didn’t find the endzone on the ground, I believe Jones will find the endzone at least once.

Although Minnesota’s rushing defense is solid, ranking within the top ten for opponents rushing yards per game (95.4), I still have no doubt Aaron Jones will be running with a full head of steam to make up for his lack of production in Green Bay’s first matchup against Minnesota, where Jones only had 29 rushing yards.

In a must-win game, the Packers need to get the ground game working early and establish the run. This will take pressure off of Jordan Love and hopefully will have the Packers’ offense cruising to a victory.

PREDICTION: Aaron Jones rushes for another 100 yards and scores at least one touchdown.

PREDICTED STATS: 19 carries, 112 yards, one touchdown.

QB Jaren Hall

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) yells to his teammates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Thrusting a rookie into a must-win game for the Minnesota Vikings says a lot about their belief in Jaren Hall, who actually played a little bit against the Green Bay Packers when Kirk Cousins went down with a torn Achilles.

Jaren Hall played well on November 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, that is, until he went out with a concussion. The Vikings traded for Joshua Dobbs and eventually had Dobbs start for the remainder of the season until Nick Mullens stepped up, and they figured he’d finish out the year until Jaren Hall was named the starter again. Yeah, the Vikings quarterback situation is a mess, but do not underestimate Jaren Hall.

Hall was selected in the fifth round of April’s draft, and the 6’0″ quarterback from BYU is an accurate thrower of the football and is smart enough not to turn the ball over. Though arm strength remains a concern, and he’ll be missing tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Justin Jefferson could prove to be enough for Hall to lead Minnesota to a victory.

If the Packers can make Tommy DeVito NFC Player of the Week, Jaren Hall can do something similar.

PREDICTION: Jaren Hall throws two touchdowns and rushes for over 40 yards on the ground.

PREDICTED STATS: 21/29, 231 yards, two touchdowns, 47 yards rushing.

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), RB AJ Dillon (Q), LB Kingsley Enagbare (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), S Jonathan Owens (Q), WR Jayden Reed (Q), CB Robert Rochell (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), DT T.J. Slaton (Q), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), WR Dontayvion Wicks (Q), RB Emanuel Wilson (IR).

Minnesota: WR Jordan Addison (Q), RB Cam Akers (IR), CB Mekhi Blackmon (Q), QB Kirk Cousins (IR), LB Marcus Davenport (IR), DT Sheldon Day (Q), LB Troy Dye (Q), TE T.J. Hockenson (IR), S Theo Jackson (Q), LB William Kwenkeu (IR), DE Dean Lowry (IR), DT James Lynch (IR), RB Alexander Mattison (Q), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Q), WR Jalen Nailor (Q), DT Harrison Phillips (Q), DT Jaquelin Roy (Q), OL Olisameka Udoh (IR), LB D.J. Wonnum (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, December 28.

