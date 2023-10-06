GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Things did not go as planned in Week 4 for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the Detroit Lions 34-20. However, the Packers look to turn the ship around in a Monday night matchup against the Raiders.

Heading to Sin City for the first time to face the reeling Raiders, who are on a three-game skid, Green Bay will be looking to get back in the win column and recent history against the Raiders indicates a good sign.

Green Bay has won the last eight games against the Raiders, and you have to go back to 1987 for their last loss against the organization.

But before we get too far ahead of Week 5, let’s look at a few head-to-head facts on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (2-2) @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

Location: Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada

Time: Monday, October 9, 7:15 p.m.

Spread & O/U: Raiders -1, 44.5

Projected Weather: 92° Mostly Cloudy, Winds 14MPH (Dome)

Statistics

All-Time against Las Vegas: 9-5

Last game against Las Vegas: 42-24 GB (10/20/2019)

Last matchup at Raiders (Oakland): 30-20 GB (12/20/2015)

Last Ten games against Las Vegas: 8-2

Last Ten away matchups against Las Vegas: 4-2

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $287 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $323 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $2,016 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,512 Per Ticket All prices are taken from seatgeek.com and include fees.

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Christian Watson (2REC, 25YDS, 1TD in Week 4 vs. DET)

Las Vegas Offense: WR Davante Adams (33REC, 397YDS, 3TD in 2023)

Green Bay Defense: CB Rasul Douglas (18TKL, 1TFL, 1INT, 4PD in 2023)

Las Vegas Defense: DE Maxx Crosby (23TKL, 4.0SCK, 4TFL in 2023)

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch, left, breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs next to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) tries to elude the defensive pressure of Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers’ Rasul Douglas is introduced before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), S Zayne Anderson (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (O), TE Tyler Davis (IR), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (Q), OL Jon Runyan (Q), CB Eric Stokes (O), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), OL Zach Tom (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q).

Las Vegas: WR Davante Adams (Q), CB Jakorian Bennett (Q), LB Curtis Bolton (IR), RB Brittain Brown (IR), LB Darien Butler (IR), DE Maxx Crosby (Q), CB Brandon Facyson (IR), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Q), CB Nate Hobbs (Q), DE Malcolm Koonce (Q), CB David Long Jr. (Q), OL Dalton Wagner (IR), RB Austin Walter (IR).

All injuries are directly from the NFL Injury Report as of Friday, October 6.

