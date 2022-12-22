GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – So you’re saying there’s a chance? After defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-12, the Green Bay Packers playoff chances stand at 12%.
The Green and Gold benefitted from numerous players such as Aaron Jones (17CAR, 90YDS, 1 REC TD), AJ Dillon (11CAR, 36YDS, 2TD), and the return of rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs (5REC 55YDS).
Now heading south to the 305 to take on the Miami Dolphins, Aaron Rodgers and company will look for a Christmas miracle against Tua, Tyreek, and Jaylen Waddle.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (6-8) @ Miami Dolphins (6-8)
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Time: December 25, 12:00 p.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Miami -4.0, 50.0
Projected Weather: 57°, Rain, Winds NNW 9mph
Statistics
All-Time against Miami: 5-10
Last game against Miami: GB 31-12 (11/11/2018)
Last matchup at Hard Rock Stadium: GB 27-24 (10/12/2014)
Last 10 games against Miami: 5-5
Last 10 matchups at Hard Rock Stadium: 2-6
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$172 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$192 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$1,150 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$1,150 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers (98.2RTG, 6TD, 1INT vs. Miami)
Miami Offense: WR Jaylen Waddle (62REC, 1,117YDS, 7TD in 2022)
Green Bay Defense: DT Kenny Clark (25TKL, 3.0SCK in 2022)
Miami Defense: CB Xavien Howard (217TKL, 2.0SCK, 28INT through 7 seasons with MIA)
Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), OL Jake Hanson (IR), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), LB Rashan Gary (IR), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), S Rudy Ford (Q), S Vernon Scott (IR).
Miami: RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (Q), WR River Cracraft (Q), TE Durham Smythe (Q), Cethan Carter (IR), TE Adam Shaheen (IR), OL Eric Fisher (Q), OL Terron Armstead (Q), OL Liam Eichenberg (IR), OL Austin Jackson (IR), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (IR), LB Duke Riley (Q), LB Jaelen Philips (Q), LB Jerome Baker (Q), LB Trey Flowers (IR), CB Keion Crossen (Q), CB Byron Jones (O), CB Nik Needham (IR), CB Trill Williams (IR), S Jevon Holland (Q), S Eric Rowe (Q), S Elijah Campbell (Q), S Brandon Jones (IR).
All injuries are reported by ESPN.com
For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.
For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone.