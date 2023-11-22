GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming off a win at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers aim to get revenge against the Lions in Week 12 as Ford Field will play host to one of the NFL’s longest-running traditions, Thanksgiving in Detroit.

Thursday will mark the Packers first Thanksgiving Day game since 2015 and the first Turkey Day matchup against the Lions since 2013.

The Week 4 Thursday night game at Lambeau against Detroit didn’t go the way Green Bay had hoped, losing 34-20, and the Packers, once again, aim to not be feasted upon by the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions recent history on Thanksgiving should give the Packers some sort of hope as they try to remain in the playoff hunt, where they currently sit in the #8 spot with only seven teams qualifying from each conference.

Detroit has lost its last six Thanksgiving Day games and have hosted one every season since 1934.

Before we dive into Week 12, let’s take a look at a few stats on this edition of Prior to the Snap:

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (4-6) @ Detroit Lions (8-2)

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

Time: Thursday, November 23, 11:30 a.m. CST

Spread & O/U: DET -7.5, 47

Projected Weather: DOME – Detroit: 39°F, Cloudy, Winds WSW 10 MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Detroit: 105-76-7

Last game against Detroit: 34-20 DET (09/28/2023)

Last matchup at Detroit: 15-9 DET (11/06/2022)

Last Ten games against Detroit: 5-5

Last Ten matchups at Detroit: 4-6

Last Ten games on Thanksgiving: 5-5

Last Ten matchups against Detroit on Thanksgiving: 5-4-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $280 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $293 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,233 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $846 Per Ticket According to SeatGeek as of November 22

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Jayden Reed (16 REC, 232 YDS, 4 CAR, 67 YDS, 2 TOT TD in last 4 GP)

Detroit Offense: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (47 REC, 567 YDS, 3 TD in last 5 GP)

Green Bay Defense: LB Quay Walker (19 TKL, 10 SOLO in Week 4 against DET)

Detroit Defense: CB Jerry Jacobs (5 TKL, 4 PD, 2 INT in Week 4 @ GB)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a long pass during the second half of a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs with the ball as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) is hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) intercepts a pass during the first half of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), DT Kenny Clark (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), TE Josiah Deguara (Q), RB AJ Dillon (Q), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (D), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), WR Jayden Reed (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), WR Dontayvion Wicks (Q), RB Emanuel Wilson (IR).

Detroit: FB Jason Cabinda (IR), LS Scott Daly (IR), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (IR), QB Hendon Hooker (O), LB James Houston (IR), OL Jonah Jackson (O), RB Zonovan Knight (IR), CB Emmanuel Moseley (IR), OL Matt Nelson (IR), QB Nate Sudfeld (IR), OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (IR), TE Shane Zylstra (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Wednesday, November 22.

