GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming off a win at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers aim to get revenge against the Lions in Week 12 as Ford Field will play host to one of the NFL’s longest-running traditions, Thanksgiving in Detroit.
Thursday will mark the Packers first Thanksgiving Day game since 2015 and the first Turkey Day matchup against the Lions since 2013.
The Week 4 Thursday night game at Lambeau against Detroit didn’t go the way Green Bay had hoped, losing 34-20, and the Packers, once again, aim to not be feasted upon by the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
The Lions recent history on Thanksgiving should give the Packers some sort of hope as they try to remain in the playoff hunt, where they currently sit in the #8 spot with only seven teams qualifying from each conference.
Detroit has lost its last six Thanksgiving Day games and have hosted one every season since 1934.
Before we dive into Week 12, let’s take a look at a few stats on this edition of Prior to the Snap:
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (4-6) @ Detroit Lions (8-2)
Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan
Time: Thursday, November 23, 11:30 a.m. CST
Spread & O/U: DET -7.5, 47
Projected Weather: DOME – Detroit: 39°F, Cloudy, Winds WSW 10 MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Detroit: 105-76-7
Last game against Detroit: 34-20 DET (09/28/2023)
Last matchup at Detroit: 15-9 DET (11/06/2022)
Last Ten games against Detroit: 5-5
Last Ten matchups at Detroit: 4-6
Last Ten games on Thanksgiving: 5-5
Last Ten matchups against Detroit on Thanksgiving: 5-4-1
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$280 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$293 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$1,233 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$846 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: WR Jayden Reed (16 REC, 232 YDS, 4 CAR, 67 YDS, 2 TOT TD in last 4 GP)
Detroit Offense: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (47 REC, 567 YDS, 3 TD in last 5 GP)
Green Bay Defense: LB Quay Walker (19 TKL, 10 SOLO in Week 4 against DET)
Detroit Defense: CB Jerry Jacobs (5 TKL, 4 PD, 2 INT in Week 4 @ GB)
Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), DT Kenny Clark (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), TE Josiah Deguara (Q), RB AJ Dillon (Q), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (D), TE Luke Musgrave (IR), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), WR Jayden Reed (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), WR Dontayvion Wicks (Q), RB Emanuel Wilson (IR).
Detroit: FB Jason Cabinda (IR), LS Scott Daly (IR), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (IR), QB Hendon Hooker (O), LB James Houston (IR), OL Jonah Jackson (O), RB Zonovan Knight (IR), CB Emmanuel Moseley (IR), OL Matt Nelson (IR), QB Nate Sudfeld (IR), OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (IR), TE Shane Zylstra (IR).
All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Wednesday, November 22.
For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.
For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Cam Ezeir for In The Zone.