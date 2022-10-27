GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have now lost three times in a row, marking their longest losing streak since 2018, and their Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills does not make things any easier.
The Bills are favored by 11.5 points against the Packers for Sunday night’s matchup, making this the first time in Aaron Rodgers’ career that he is a double-digit underdog.
Now traveling to Buffalo, the current favorite to win it all this year, history is not necessarily on Green Bay’s side. Going back to 1979, the Packers are winless in six games in Orchard Park.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-4) @ Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Time: 7:20 CST
Spread & O/U: Buffalo -11.5, 47.5
Projected Weather: 50°, Overcast, Winds 5MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Buffalo: 5-8
Last game against Buffalo: 22-0 GB (9/30/18)
Last game in Orchard Park: 13-21 BUF (12/14/14)
Last 10 games against Buffalo: 4-6
Last 10 games in Orchard Park: 0-6
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$267 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$297 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$1,615 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$1,615 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: RB Aaron Jones (9REC, 53YDS, 2TD vs. WAS in Week 7)
Buffalo Offense: WR Stefon Diggs (10REC, 148YDS, 1TD vs. KC in Week 7 / 656YDS, 6TD in 2022)
Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (19TKL, 1INT in 2022)
Buffalo Defense: S Jordan Poyer (16TKL, 6PD, 4INT in 2022)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), WR Allen Lazard (D), WR Randall Cobb (IR), LB Rashan Gary (Q), OG Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Sammy Watkins (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), LB Krys Barnes (IR), OG Jake Hanson (IR), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), OT Caleb Jones (O), RB Kylin Hill (PUP)
Buffalo: S Micah Hyde (IR), CB Xavier Rhodes (O), CB Tre’Davious White (PUP), WR Jake Kumerow (Q), WR Jamison Crowder (IR), OT Spencer Brown (Q), OG Ike Boettger (PUP), OT Tommy Doyle (IR), WR Marquez Stevenson (IR), RB Taiwan Jones (Q)
