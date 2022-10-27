GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have now lost three times in a row, marking their longest losing streak since 2018, and their Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills does not make things any easier.

The Bills are favored by 11.5 points against the Packers for Sunday night’s matchup, making this the first time in Aaron Rodgers’ career that he is a double-digit underdog.

Now traveling to Buffalo, the current favorite to win it all this year, history is not necessarily on Green Bay’s side. Going back to 1979, the Packers are winless in six games in Orchard Park.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-4) @ Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Time: 7:20 CST

Spread & O/U: Buffalo -11.5, 47.5

Projected Weather: 50°, Overcast, Winds 5MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Buffalo: 5-8

Last game against Buffalo: 22-0 GB (9/30/18)

Last game in Orchard Park: 13-21 BUF (12/14/14)

Last 10 games against Buffalo: 4-6

Last 10 games in Orchard Park: 0-6

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $267 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $297 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,615 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,615 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 10/27/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB Aaron Jones (9REC, 53YDS, 2TD vs. WAS in Week 7)

Buffalo Offense: WR Stefon Diggs (10REC, 148YDS, 1TD vs. KC in Week 7 / 656YDS, 6TD in 2022)

Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (19TKL, 1INT in 2022)

Buffalo Defense: S Jordan Poyer (16TKL, 6PD, 4INT in 2022)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) points to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) who was guilty of offensive pass interference during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., (8) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Commanders won 23-21.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer intercepts a pass thrown by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

FILE -Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Baltimore. Even though he’s now cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer’s commute to the Bills’ next game will thankfully be much shorter. Poyer was so tired of traveling, he turned down a chance to head to his offseason home in south Florida during the team’s bye last week even after the team’s medical staff cleared him to fly.(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), WR Allen Lazard (D), WR Randall Cobb (IR), LB Rashan Gary (Q), OG Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Sammy Watkins (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), LB Krys Barnes (IR), OG Jake Hanson (IR), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), OT Caleb Jones (O), RB Kylin Hill (PUP)

Buffalo: S Micah Hyde (IR), CB Xavier Rhodes (O), CB Tre’Davious White (PUP), WR Jake Kumerow (Q), WR Jamison Crowder (IR), OT Spencer Brown (Q), OG Ike Boettger (PUP), OT Tommy Doyle (IR), WR Marquez Stevenson (IR), RB Taiwan Jones (Q)

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone.