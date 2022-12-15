GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are holding on by a thread, with the team’s likelihood of making the tournament in the single digits, according to most experts.

Returning from a bye week, Green Bay’s hopes of winning out will continue against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Rams, who come into the contest at 4-9, and coming off one of the most electrifying games of the 2022 regular season, enter Lambeau Field to battle the 5-8 Packers.

Baker Mayfield led Los Angeles to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders in one of the most odd-defying victories in recent memory, having just joined the team roughly 48 hours before their Thursday night victory.

The Packers enter Monday night’s game after dismantling Chicago 28-19 in Week 13 and will face Division opponents in two of the remaining final three weeks of the regular season.

Game Information

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams (4-9) @ Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 7:15 p.m. CST, December 19

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -7, 39.5

Projected Weather: 16°, Overcast, Winds WSW 5mph

Statistics

All-Time against Rams: 48-47-2

Last game against Rams: GB 36-28 (11/28/2021)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: GB 36-28 (11/28/2021)

Last 10 games against Rams: 8-2

Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 8-2

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Allen Lazard (19REC, 280YDS, 1TD in last 5 games)

LA Rams Offense: WR Ben Skowronek (7REC, 8TGTS, 89YDS in Week 14 vs. LV)

Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (7TKL, 1INT, 1PD in Week 13 vs. CHI)

LA Rams Defense: LB Bobby Wagner (47TKL, 3SCK, 1INT, 2PD in last 5 games)

Green Bay Packers’ Allen Lazard can’t catch a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams’ Darious Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek, above, hauls in a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, left, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, above, is forced out of bounds by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) reacts on his sack during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: OL David Bakhtiari (D), LB Rashan Gary (IR), WR Romeo Doubs (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), OL Jake Hanson (IR), S Vernon Scott (IR).

LA Rams: WR Cooper Kupp (IR), DT Aaron Donald (Q), QB Matthew Stafford (IR), QB John Wolford (O), WR Allen Robinson II (IR), DT Marquise Copeland (Q), S Jordan Fuller (IR), LB Terrell Lewis (Q), CB David Long Jr. (Q), LB Travin Howard (Q), OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (IR), WR Jacob Harris (IR), G David Edwards (IR), DT A’Shawn Robinson (IR), OT Chandler Brewer (IR), OT AJ Jackson (IR), LB Jake Hummel (IR), OT Joe Noteboom (IR), CB Grant Haley (IR), G Logan Bruss (IR), WR J.J. Koski (IR)

