GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are holding on by a thread, with the team’s likelihood of making the tournament in the single digits, according to most experts.
Returning from a bye week, Green Bay’s hopes of winning out will continue against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
The Rams, who come into the contest at 4-9, and coming off one of the most electrifying games of the 2022 regular season, enter Lambeau Field to battle the 5-8 Packers.
Baker Mayfield led Los Angeles to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders in one of the most odd-defying victories in recent memory, having just joined the team roughly 48 hours before their Thursday night victory.
The Packers enter Monday night’s game after dismantling Chicago 28-19 in Week 13 and will face Division opponents in two of the remaining final three weeks of the regular season.
Game Information
Matchup: Los Angeles Rams (4-9) @ Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 7:15 p.m. CST, December 19
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -7, 39.5
Projected Weather: 16°, Overcast, Winds WSW 5mph
Statistics
All-Time against Rams: 48-47-2
Last game against Rams: GB 36-28 (11/28/2021)
Last matchup at Lambeau Field: GB 36-28 (11/28/2021)
Last 10 games against Rams: 8-2
Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 8-2
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$59 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$63 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$959 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$959 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: WR Allen Lazard (19REC, 280YDS, 1TD in last 5 games)
LA Rams Offense: WR Ben Skowronek (7REC, 8TGTS, 89YDS in Week 14 vs. LV)
Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (7TKL, 1INT, 1PD in Week 13 vs. CHI)
LA Rams Defense: LB Bobby Wagner (47TKL, 3SCK, 1INT, 2PD in last 5 games)
Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: OL David Bakhtiari (D), LB Rashan Gary (IR), WR Romeo Doubs (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), OL Jake Hanson (IR), S Vernon Scott (IR).
LA Rams: WR Cooper Kupp (IR), DT Aaron Donald (Q), QB Matthew Stafford (IR), QB John Wolford (O), WR Allen Robinson II (IR), DT Marquise Copeland (Q), S Jordan Fuller (IR), LB Terrell Lewis (Q), CB David Long Jr. (Q), LB Travin Howard (Q), OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (IR), WR Jacob Harris (IR), G David Edwards (IR), DT A’Shawn Robinson (IR), OT Chandler Brewer (IR), OT AJ Jackson (IR), LB Jake Hummel (IR), OT Joe Noteboom (IR), CB Grant Haley (IR), G Logan Bruss (IR), WR J.J. Koski (IR)
All injuries are reported by ESPN.com
