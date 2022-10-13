GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wondering which players to keep an eye on when the Packers face the Jets on Sunday? Take a look at a couple of interesting facts before Green Bay’s Week 6 matchup on this weeks Prior to the Snap.

The Packers return home to Lambeau Field after stumbling to the New York Giants in the organization’s first trip to London, 27-22.

The ‘Green and Gold’ hope to get back on track against the other team from New York, the Jets. The matchup will pin Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur against his younger brother, Mike, as well as his good friend, Robert Saleh.

In Matt LeFleur’s debut season as Green Bay’s coach, the Packers lost the NFC Championship game to the 49ers, when both Saleh and Mike LaFleur were on the coaching staff.

Aaron Rodgers, who is dealing with an injured right thumb, hopes to push his winning streak against the Jets to four.

Game Information

Matchup: New York Jets (3-2) @ Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 12:00 CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -7.5, 44.5

Projected Weather: 43 degrees, Mostly Cloudy, Winds 15MPH

Statistics

All-Time against NY Jets: 5-8

Last game against NY Jets: 44-38 GB/OT (12/23/18)

Last game at Lambeau Field: 31-24 GB (9/14/14)

Last 10 games against NY Jets: 4-6

Last 10 games at Lambeau Field: 3-4

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Randall Cobb (7REC, 13TAR, 99YDS vs. NYG in Week 5)

NY Jets Offense: RB Breece Hall (18ATT, 97YDS, 1TD, 2REC, 100YDS vs. MIA in Week 5)

Green Bay Defense: LB Preston Smith (4TOT, 3SOLO, 1SACK vs. NYG in Week 5)

NY Jets Defense: CB Sauce Gardner (20TOT, 1TFL, 6PD, 1INT in Regular Season)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a reception while New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) chases after him during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The New York Giants won 27-22. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) tries to catch the ball during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in action against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Penn. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), OG Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Sammy Watkins (O), LB Krys Barnes (O), WR Christian Watson (Q), DT Devonte Wyatt, LB Tipa Galeai (Q), RB Kylin Hill (O), OT Caleb Jones (O)

NY Jets: OT Duane Brown (Q), LB Quincy Williams (Q), OT Mekhi Becton (O), DE Jermaine Johnson II (Q), DE Vinny Curry (O, RB Nick Bawden (O), WR Rodney Adams (O), OT George Fant (O), CB Zane Lewis (Q), OT Max Mitchell (O), OG Dru Samia (Q), OT Greg Senat (O)

