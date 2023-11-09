GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been nearly 53 years since the Green Bay Packers have won a game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and on Sunday, the Green and Gold hope to start a winning streak to become 2-0 in November.
The Packers are coming off a home victory against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, winning 20-3. The win marked Green Bay’s first one since September 24, snapping a 4-game losing streak.
On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won three of their last four games, and are also coming off of a home victory against the Tennesse Titans, 20-16.
Before we get to Sunday’s noon matchup, let’s take a look at some interesting facts and stats on this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap:
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
Location: Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Time: Sunday, November 12, 12:00 p.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Steelers -3.0, 39
Projected Weather: 48°, Cloudy, Winds NE 4MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Pittsburgh: 20-16
Last game against Pittsburgh: 27-17 GB (10/03/2021)
Last matchup in Pittsburgh: 31-28 PIT (11/26/2017)
Last Ten games against Pittsburgh: 4-6
Last Ten away matchups against Pittsburgh: 5-5 (Last win @ PIT: 12/06/1970)
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$174 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$211 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$760 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$733 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: TE Luke Musgrave (15 REC, 124 YDS, 1 TD in last 4 GP)
Pittsburgh Offense: WR Diontae Johnson (20 REC, 29 TGTS, 254 YDS, 1 TD in last 3 GP)
Green Bay Defense: CB Carrington Valentine (12 TKL, 3 PD in last 3 GP)
Pittsburgh Defense: LB T.J. Watt (22 TKL, 9.5 SACK, 2 FF, 3 FR, 1 INT, 6 PD in 2023)
Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), DT Kenny Clark (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL Josh Nijman (Q), OL Jon Runyan (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q).
Pittsburgh: DT Montravius Adams (Q), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Q), TE Pat Freiermuth (IR), RB Alfonzo Graham (IR), DT Cameron Heyward (Q), LB Cole Holcomb (IR), LB Elandon Roberts (Q), LB Chapelle Russell (IR), CB Cory Trice Jr. (IR), DT Renell Wren (IR).
All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, November 9.
