GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been nearly 53 years since the Green Bay Packers have won a game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and on Sunday, the Green and Gold hope to start a winning streak to become 2-0 in November.

The Packers are coming off a home victory against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, winning 20-3. The win marked Green Bay’s first one since September 24, snapping a 4-game losing streak.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won three of their last four games, and are also coming off of a home victory against the Tennesse Titans, 20-16.

Before we get to Sunday’s noon matchup, let’s take a look at some interesting facts and stats on this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap:

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Location: Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time: Sunday, November 12, 12:00 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Steelers -3.0, 39

Projected Weather: 48°, Cloudy, Winds NE 4MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Pittsburgh: 20-16

Last game against Pittsburgh: 27-17 GB (10/03/2021)

Last matchup in Pittsburgh: 31-28 PIT (11/26/2017)

Last Ten games against Pittsburgh: 4-6

Last Ten away matchups against Pittsburgh: 5-5 (Last win @ PIT: 12/06/1970)

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $174 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $211 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $760 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $733 Per Ticket Ticket prices are taken from SeatGeek.com as of 11/9/2023 at 2 p.m. and include fees

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: TE Luke Musgrave (15 REC, 124 YDS, 1 TD in last 4 GP)

Pittsburgh Offense: WR Diontae Johnson (20 REC, 29 TGTS, 254 YDS, 1 TD in last 3 GP)

Green Bay Defense: CB Carrington Valentine (12 TKL, 3 PD in last 3 GP)

Pittsburgh Defense: LB T.J. Watt (22 TKL, 9.5 SACK, 2 FF, 3 FR, 1 INT, 6 PD in 2023)

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast (2) during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a 32 yard pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (23) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine and safety Anthony Johnson Jr. during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, left, catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) is introduced before an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), DT Kenny Clark (Q), TE Tyler Davis (IR), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL Josh Nijman (Q), OL Jon Runyan (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR), LB Quay Walker (Q).

Pittsburgh: DT Montravius Adams (Q), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Q), TE Pat Freiermuth (IR), RB Alfonzo Graham (IR), DT Cameron Heyward (Q), LB Cole Holcomb (IR), LB Elandon Roberts (Q), LB Chapelle Russell (IR), CB Cory Trice Jr. (IR), DT Renell Wren (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, November 9.

