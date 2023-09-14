GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a dominating Week 1 victory over rival Chicago that took many by surprise, the youngest team in the NFL looks to start the 2023 season on a winning streak as they head to Atlanta for a Week 2 matchup against the young offensive weapons of the Falcons.

All eyes were on Jordan Love as he made just his second career start against the Bears in 2023’s season opener, and he did not disappoint. Love was one of three quarterbacks in Week 1 who passed for 3 touchdowns and was the only one of which to do so without throwing an interception.

Love’s Week 1 performance put him on top of the leaderboard in Passer Rating, with 123.2. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder finished second-highest in Passer Rating at 111.8.

Green Bay will be tested in Week 2, traveling to Atlanta to face the 1-0 Falcons, who are coming off a Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. Atlanta trailed Carolina 10-7 early in the 3rd Quarter but rallied for 17 unanswered points, including two touchdowns in the 4th Quarter, to pull out the win.

Before Week 2’s matchup in Atlanta, catch up on some head-to-head facts on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (1-0) @ Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

Time: Sunday, September 17, 12:00 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Packers -1.0, 40.5

Projected Weather: 80° Mostly Cloudy, Winds W 5mph

Statistics

All-Time against Atlanta: 19-16

Last game against Atlanta: 30-16 GB (10/05/20)

Last matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 34-23 ATL (09/17/17)

Last Ten games against Atlanta: 6-4

Last Ten matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 3-7

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $69 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $75 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,198 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,198 Per Ticket All prices are taken from seatgeek.com and include fees.

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Romeo Doubs (5 TAR, 4 REC, 26 YDS, 2 TD in WK 1 @ CHI)

Atlanta Offense: RB Bijan Robinson (83 TOT YDS, 6 REC, 1 REC TD in WK 1 vs. CAR)

Green Bay Defense: DT Devonte Wyatt (3 TKL, 2 SOLO, 1.5 SACK, 2 TFL in WK 1 @ CHI)

Atlanta Defense: S Jessie Bates III (2 INT, 10 TKL, 5 SOLO, 2 PD in WK 1 vs. CAR)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs celebrates his touchdown reception from quarterback Jordan Love during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, left, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) create a sack fumble by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt reacts to a defensive play during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) celebrates his second interception against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: RB Aaron Jones (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), WR Romeo Doubs (Q), G Elgton Jenkins (Q), LB Rashan Gary (Q), LB Quay Walker (Q), CB Eric Stokes (O).

Atlanta: CB Jeff Okudah (Q), LB Troy Andersen (Q), C Matt Hennessy (IR), LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (IR)

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com.

