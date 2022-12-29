GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are giving their fans a beam of hope after winning three straight games against the Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Miami Dolphins.

Everyone that needed to lose for the Green and Gold lost, and fans are starting to believe that there is a legitimate chance Aaron Rodgers and company can sneak into the playoffs.

That all depends on how the Packers play against the NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings, who would want nothing more than to knock Green Bay out of the playoffs and onto the couch for the postseason.

However, Green Bay does have one advantage, that being the final two games of the season played at Lambeau Field, where Aaron Rodgers has a notorious 90-22-1 record.

Let’s dive into the facts on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (7-8) vs. Minnesota Vikings (12-)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: January 1, 2023, 3:25 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -3.5, 48

Projected Weather: 37°, Cloudy

Statistics

All-Time against Minnesota: 63-56-3

Last game against Minnesota: 23-7 MIN (09/11/2022)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 37-10 GB (01/02/2022)

Last 10 games against Minnesota: 4-5-1

Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 5-3-2

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $172 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $226 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $838 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $838 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 12/29/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers (108.7RTG, 6,998YDS, 56TD, 8INT vs. MIN)

Minnesota Offense: WR Justin Jefferson (123REC, 1,756YDS, 8TD in 2022)

Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (41TKL, 5INT in 2022)

Minnesota Defense: LB Za’Darius Smith (3TKL, 1TFL, 1.0SCK vs. GB)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures to the fans as he runs off the field as he celebrates the Packers defeating the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures as he celebrates the Packers scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) smiles on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) throws the ball before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith stands on the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), Yosh Nijman (Q), OL Jake Hanson (IR), DE Dean Lowry (IR), LB Rashan Gary (IR), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), Vernon Scott (IR).

Minnesota: WR Bisi Johnson (IR), WR Thomas Hennigan (IR), TE Irv Smith Jr. (IR), TE Ben Ellefson (IR), OL Ezra Cleveland (Q), OL Garrett Bradbury (Q), OL Blake Brandel (IR), DT James Lynch (O), DE Jonathan Bullard (IR), DE Kenny Willekes (IR), CB Akauleb Evans (IR), CB Andrew Booth Jr. (IR), S Lewis Cine (IR).

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com

