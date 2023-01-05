GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Win and in. The Green Bay Packers are now fully in control of their playoff destiny after winning four straight, while also having a few key scenarios go their way.

With one game left in the 2022 regular season, the Packers look to secure a spot in the playoffs by beating the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, in hopes of extending the franchise’s yearly playoff streak to four.

The Lions will also be fighting for a playoff spot on Sunday but unlike the Packers, Detroit needs some additional help. In order for the Lions to clinch a Wild Card spot, they will need to beat Green Bay, and need the Los Angeles Rams to either beat or tie Seattle. If there is a tie in Lambeau come Sunday, the Lions would need the Rams to beat the Seahawks outright.

Before the playoffs come to Green Bay a week early, catch up on some facts on this week’s Prior to the Snap!

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (8-8) vs. Detroit Lions (8-8)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: January 8, 2023, 7:20 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -4.5, 49

Projected Weather: 24°, Clear, WSW 6 mph

Statistics

All-Time against Detroit: 105-74-7

Last game against Detroit: 15-9 DET (11/06/2022)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 35-17 GB (09/20/2021)

Last 10 games against Detroit: 5-5

Last 10 matchups at Lambeau Field: 7-3

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $164 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $164 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $892 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $591 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 1/5/2023 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB AJ Dillon (60ATT, 270YDS, 6TD, 97REC YDS in last 5 GMS)

Detroit Offense: RB Jamaal Williams (22ATT, 144YDS, 1TD vs. CHI in WK 17)

Green Bay Defense: CB Rasul Douglas (29TKL, 2INT, 1FF, 6PD in last 5 GMS)

Detroit Defense: S Kerby Joseph (10TKL, 2INT, 3PD vs. GB in WK 9)

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) gets set against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) rushes on Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin (53) in the second half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) pulls away from Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Los Angeles Rams’ Ben Skowronek tries to stop Green Bay Packers’ Rasul Douglas after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates after running back an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), OL Yosh Nijman (Q), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), LB Rashan Gary (IR), DE Dean Lowry (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Jake Hanson (IR), S Vernon Scott (IR).

Detroit: OL Frank Ragnow (Q), OL Evan Brown (Q), S DeShon Elliott (Q), FB Jason Cabinda (Q), OL Kayode Awosika (Q), WR Quintez Cephus (IR), LB Julian Okwara (IR), CB Chase Lucas (IR), OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (IR), CB Bobby Price (IR), LB Charles Harris (IR), DE Levi Onwuzurike (IR), S Tracy Walker III (IR), OL Tommy Kraemer (IR), WR Trinity Benson (IR), RB Greg Bell (IR).

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone.