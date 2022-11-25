GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a quick turn-around from the positive vibes coming off of the Packers victory over the Cowboys as just four days later, Green Bay suffered a crushing defeat by the hands of the Tennessee Titans, 27-17.
The litmus test that is the NFL regular season naturally coincides with rollercoaster like highs and lows, and for the Green Bay Packers, Week 12 perhaps provides their biggest obstacle of the season, matching up against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles started the 2022 Regular Season by going 8-0 before falling to the Commanders on November 14, followed by a squeaker-of-a-win in Indianapolis, 17-16.
With only six games remaining, the Packers will go on the road to Philadelphia before facing NFC North rivals for three of their final five games.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (4-7) @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Time: 7:20 p.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Philadelphia -6.5, 46.5
Projected Weather: 59°, Light Rain, Winds at 12MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Philadelphia: 28-17
Last game against Philadelphia: 30-16 GB (12/6/2020)
Last matchup at Lincoln Financial Field: 27-13 GB (11/28/2016)
Last 10 games against Philadelphia: 6-4
Last 10 matchups at Lincoln Financial Field: 3-7
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$133 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$148 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$1,638 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$1,638 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: WR Christian Watson (8REC, 155YDS, 5TD in last 2 Weeks)
Philadelphia Offense: WR A.J. Brown (21REC, 349YDS, 5TD in last 5 Weeks)
Green Bay Defense: LB Preston Smith (5TOT, 2SOLO, 1.5SACK vs. TEN in Week 11)
Philadelphia Defense: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (32TOT, 1SACK, 5INT, 6PD in last 5 Weeks)
Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: RB Aaron Jones (Q), WR Allen Lazard (Q), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), LB Rashan Gary (IR), WR Randall Cobb (Q), WR Romeo Doubs (D), TE Robert Tonyan (Q), G Elgton Jenkins (Q), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), C Jake Hanson (IR), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), OT Caleb Jones (O), OT Rasheed Walker (Q), S Vernon Scott (IR).
Philadelphia: WR A.J. Brown (Q), WR DeVonta Smith (Q), TE Dallas Goedert (IR), CB Josh Jobe (Q), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR), DE Janarius Robinson (IR), CB Avonte Maddox (IR), DE Derek Barnett (IR), OT Brett Toth (O).
All injuries are reported by ESPN.com
For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.
For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone.