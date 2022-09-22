GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tickets are going for how much at Raymond James Stadium? Take a look at a couple of interesting facts in the next installment of Brady vs. Rodgers on this week’s Prior to the Snap.
It was a delightful and usual sight at Lambeau Field on Sunday night when the Packers took down the Bears 27-10 in their home opener.
With a 1-1 record in the 2022 Regular Season, the Packers are traveling south to Raymond James stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will mark the first time the two teams have played since 2021, when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers crushed Green Bay’s hopes of a Super Bowl run, beating them 31-26.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (1-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Time: 3:25 CST
Spread & O/U: Tampa Bay -1.0, 41.5
Projected Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 6MPH
Statistics
All-Time against Tampa Bay: 32-22-1
Last game against Tampa Bay: 26-31 TB
Last game at Raymond James Stadium: 10-38 TB
Last 10 games against Tampa Bay: 5-5
Last 10 games at Raymond James Stadium: 2-8
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$230 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$245 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$2,265 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$2,119 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers (33/48, 346YDS, 3TD, 1INT vs. TB in 2021 NFC Championship)
Tampa Bay Offense: QB Tom Brady (94.7 Passer Rating, 1,295YDS, 12TD, 3INT in 6 reg. season games vs. GB)
Green Bay Defense: DT Kenny Clark (8TOT, 1SACK, 1TFL vs. TB in 2021 NFC Championship)
Tampa Bay Defense: LB Devin White (15TOT, 1FUM REC vs. GB in 2021 NFC Championship)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)
Green Bay: OT David Bakhtiari (Q), WR Randall Cobb (Q), OG Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Allen Lazard (Q), TE Marcedes Lewis (P), WR Sammy Watkins (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q).
Tampa Bay: CB Carlton Davis (Q), RB Leonard Fournette (Q), WR Russell Gage (Q), WR Chris Godwin (Q), C Robert Halnsey (Q), DE Akiem Hicks (O), WR Julio Jones (Q), CB Zyon McCollum (Q), WR Scottie Miller (Q), TE Cade Otton (Q), WR Bershad Perriman (Q), OT Donovan Smith (Q), WR Mike Evans (O, SUSP)
For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.
For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone.