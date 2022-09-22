GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tickets are going for how much at Raymond James Stadium? Take a look at a couple of interesting facts in the next installment of Brady vs. Rodgers on this week’s Prior to the Snap.

It was a delightful and usual sight at Lambeau Field on Sunday night when the Packers took down the Bears 27-10 in their home opener.

With a 1-1 record in the 2022 Regular Season, the Packers are traveling south to Raymond James stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will mark the first time the two teams have played since 2021, when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers crushed Green Bay’s hopes of a Super Bowl run, beating them 31-26.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (1-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Time: 3:25 CST

Spread & O/U: Tampa Bay -1.0, 41.5

Projected Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 6MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Tampa Bay: 32-22-1

Last game against Tampa Bay: 26-31 TB

Last game at Raymond James Stadium: 10-38 TB

Last 10 games against Tampa Bay: 5-5

Last 10 games at Raymond James Stadium: 2-8

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $230 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $245 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $2,265 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $2,119 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 9/22/2022 on SeatGeek

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers (33/48, 346YDS, 3TD, 1INT vs. TB in 2021 NFC Championship)

Tampa Bay Offense: QB Tom Brady (94.7 Passer Rating, 1,295YDS, 12TD, 3INT in 6 reg. season games vs. GB)

Green Bay Defense: DT Kenny Clark (8TOT, 1SACK, 1TFL vs. TB in 2021 NFC Championship)

Tampa Bay Defense: LB Devin White (15TOT, 1FUM REC vs. GB in 2021 NFC Championship)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) spikes the football after he through he scored on a run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The play was overruled. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reaches back to pass during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark (97) reacts after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark (97) reacts after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. Rodgers had his worst game of the season in Green Bay’s 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay Back on Oct. 18, as he threw two game-changing interceptions and completed less than half his pass attempts. Rodgers gets a chance to make amends for that performance Sunday when the top-seeded Packers host the Bucs in the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Devin White (45) celebrates after picking up a fumble by Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones (33) after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jordan Whitehead (33) during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: OT David Bakhtiari (Q), WR Randall Cobb (Q), OG Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Allen Lazard (Q), TE Marcedes Lewis (P), WR Sammy Watkins (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q).

Tampa Bay: CB Carlton Davis (Q), RB Leonard Fournette (Q), WR Russell Gage (Q), WR Chris Godwin (Q), C Robert Halnsey (Q), DE Akiem Hicks (O), WR Julio Jones (Q), CB Zyon McCollum (Q), WR Scottie Miller (Q), TE Cade Otton (Q), WR Bershad Perriman (Q), OT Donovan Smith (Q), WR Mike Evans (O, SUSP)

